Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.