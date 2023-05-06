QUINCY -- After nearly a two-hour delay to thunderstorms, Hannibal and Quincy Notre Dame renewed their cross-river rivalry in Saturday's QND Spring Slam at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
"(The QND Slam has) been great," QND head coach Rich Polak said. "Last night a good team with Kirksville and today another good team with Hannibal. It's just great being at home, man.
The Pirates narrowly lost to Quincy Notre Dame 4-3 in a previous meeting on April 5 and started out with an early lead after Kane Wilson scored on an error in the first inning.
Hannibal's lead would be brief, with Jack Linenfelser singling home Tucker Tollerton and Dalton Miller to give QND a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the first inning.
QND maintained its lead from that point out and defeated Hannibal 12-5, its second win over the Pirates this season.
"We've continued to convey the same message, which is to continue to compete no matter what," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "Continue to be good teammates and try to get some momentum to try to help the guy right after you in the lineup and I think we did a nice job of that against some really tough pitching. I'm proud of the effort down the stretch and the guys for not quitting."
Nolan Robb hit a three-run home run in the third inning to increase QND's lead to 5-1, but it would be the fourth inning when QND took a commanding lead.
QND sent 12 batters up to the plate during the fourth inning and scored seven runs to take a 12-1 lead. Key hits included a two-RBI double by Brady Kindhart, a two-RBI double by Linenfelser, a RBI double by Robb and a RBI single by Evan Kenning.
"That was a good inning, man," Polak said. "When our guys get in the box and started to feel it and smelled blood in the water, they are going to get after it."
Hannibal found itself in danger of being run-ruled in the fifth inning and started a two-out rally when Waylon Anders singled to score Evan Harsell and Kane Wilson singled to score Cooper Scott and Anders.
Wilson set a new single-season team record in RBIs with 42 with his single in the fifth inning.
"Great accomplishment," Hatton said. "Very proud of him. It's a big deal to get anywhere near 40 RBIs, let alone to be sitting at 42. That kind of thing is happening at the right time of year."
Bodie Rollins singled in the sixth inning to drive in Ryan Ross, which would be the final Hannibal run of the game.
Linenfelser went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run, a stolen base and four RBIs.
"Jack's been super hot lately," Polak said. "He's hitting in the six-hole and he's right behind our guys who hit the ball out of the ballpark a lot and he's been hitting for power. He's hitting balls off the wall. He's been great on the bases. He's been playing solid defense at short as well."
Robb went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs, a home run and four RBIs.
Kurk went 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and three runs.
Raiders starting pitcher Tyler Dance earned the win on the mound after going five innings with 11 strikeouts; while allowing two hits, four walks and three earned runs.
"It's typical Tyler," Polak said. "He's been improving every week. He got a little loose with some calls at the end. Not from the umpire, but some pitch selection that he had. With the lead that he had, we want him to go after the hitters instead of pick, pick, pick."
Miller pitched the final two innings in relief for the Raiders with four strikeouts; while allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run.
"Dalton hasn't been on the mound for at least 10 days," Polak said. "So the first inning he was a little rusty and wasn't as sharp as he normally is. In his second inning, that's the real Dalton you saw."
Scott got the start on the mound for Hannibal and lasted 2.2 innings with one strikeout; while allowing four walks, six hits and five earned runs.
Colton Dryden pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and allowed two walks, five hits and seven earned runs.
Rollins pitched the final 2.2 innings in relief for the Pirates and stopped the bleeding. He had four strikeouts and allowed only four hits, no walks and no runs.
"Bodie came in and did a really nice job," Hatton said. "He threw a lot of strikes. For a young guy who hasn't been on the mound much this year, he did a really nice job against one of the best hitting teams that we've seen to keep the score where it was."
At the catching position, Anders picked off a runner at first base and threw out another running attempting to steal third base.
"Waylon is aggressive back there and he's got great arm strength and great instincts," Hatton said. "He did a really nice job today of taking advantage of his ability and some of their mistakes on the base paths."
QND defeated Macon 12-10 in its second game, overcoming a seven-run deficit.
Up next for QND (27-1) is a road game against cross-town rival Quincy High at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The Raiders will then play a road game against Macomb on Tuesday and close out the regular season with a home game against Routt on Saturday.
Up next for Hannibal (15-15) is a road game against Elsberry (14-9) at 5 p.m. on Monday.
It will be the first of three straight games for the Pirates as they close out the regular season. Hannibal will also play at Highland (5-10) on Tuesday and host Payson Seymour (5-17) on Wednesday.
"We've already seen Elsberry once and they beat us by a run," Hatton said. "We know that they are a really good team. We think we should've won that last game and are prepared to go there on Monday and win. Then two more non-conference games to finish it up."
