QUINCY — Ike Wiley gave the idea of being a regular college student some serious consideration.
Yet that gnawing feeling of unfinished business couldn’t be ignored.
He didn’t want a state semifinal loss to Williamsville be his final time on the football field.
That’s why the Quincy Notre Dame senior quarterback decided to accept a scholarship offer from Quincy University, committing to the Hawks on Monday ahead of the Feb. 3 national signing day. He is the first known local commitment the Hawks have received for the Class of 2021.
“My family and I decided QU was the best fit for me,” the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wiley said. “I like the coaches and the staff. I like that it’s close to home. I don’t know, it just felt right.”
Wiley plans to study business.
“And QU has a pretty good business school,” he said.
More so, it keeps alive a family tradition. Wiley’s father, Kevin, was a Hall of Fame wide receiver at Culver-Stockton College, while his older sister, Gabbie, played volleyball for four years at the University of Louisville.
“It’s in blood,” Wiley said. “I have a lot of family that has played a lot of college ball and pushed me to do that. That’s always been a goal of mine ever since I was little. I didn’t have a senior year and do it the way I wanted to, but I played good enough my junior to have an opportunity. That feels good.”
In 2019, Wiley completed 153 of 261 passes for 1,989 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 623 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Raiders to a Class 3A state semifinal appearance – the third state semifinal appearance in program history – before a 28-23 loss to Williamsville.
“I kept telling myself, ‘What if?’” Wiley said. “What if Williamsville is my last game? I just kept going back to the fact I was not going to let the whole COVID thing end my career. It was hard for me watching Hannibal play a full season with me living in Hannibal and watching them play, but it is what it is.
“I’m glad I have something to look forward to next year and for the next several years.”