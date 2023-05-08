QUINCY -- Sometimes a baseball game can come down to getting a right bounce or catching a break.
Monday was one of those days with visiting Quincy Notre Dame catching the late breaks and Quincy High School finding itself on the wrong end of a 4-3 loss.
QHS took a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh inning with Joe Schroeder dealing on the mound.
"Our guys came out a little flat today," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "Our offense wasn't clicking throughout the whole game. They just kept battling throughout and kept learning on how they were trying to get them out."
Schroeder was taken out after allowing a double to Nolan Robb and a two-out walk to Colin Kurk in favor of Kory Fletcher.
The Devils almost ended the game when Jake Schisler hit a foul pop up that fell in between their catcher and first baseman to give the Raiders new life.
"That was a tough break there," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "We had one guy who went after it and it wasn't necessarily his ball. A couple of other guys probably should've taken charge in catching that ball."
Schisler then singled to drive in Robb, but QHS still led 3-2 and only needed one out.
That's when Tucker Tollerton came up to the plate, who had struck out once and flew out twice in his previous three at bats of the game.
Facing a new pitcher in Fletcher, Tollerton was able to double to score both Kurk and Schisler to give QND a 4-3 lead.
"I was just looking for a fastball," Tollerton said. "Something inside that I could put down the line or up the middle. I just did my job. I wasn't seeing the ball out of (Schroeder's) hand and with the second pitcher, I could see very well."
The Devils mounted a two-out surge of their own in the bottom half of the seventh after Tykell Hammers reached on an error and Brady Lowe singled, forcing Schisler out of the game in favor of Tollerton to face Devils cleanup hitter Brady Lowe.
Lowe singled off of Tollerton and Lawson waved Hammers to home, where he was thrown out by Raiders left fielder Evan Kenning to end the game.
"I left a curveball right down the middle hanging and my left fielder did his job," Tollerton said. "He threw him out at home and it was amazing."
It was the second outfield assist of the game for Kenning.
"He's going to be a big part of our program next year," Polak said. "This year, he's a defensive guy when Jake pitches and we trust him out there. He has a good arm and he's one of our top pitchers as well. I just worry that on a natural surface if we are going to get a clean exchange and a good bounce and if the catcher is going to be able to grab the ball and tag the runner out."
Schisler finished the game with 6.2 innings and four strikeouts to earn the win. He allowed three walks, six hits and three earned runs.
"Jake didn't have his best stuff today, but Jake is a competitor," Polak said. "He'll go out there and give it his all. I went out there in the seventh inning and said, 'Hey man, it's up to you. Do you want it? He said no, I think our team would be better served if Tucker came in and took care of business.'"
Schroeder was pitching a gem and was left with a no-decision. He had four strikeouts and allowed just three walks, six hits and three earned runs.
"Joe's the guy," Lawson said. "Joe's always the guy. He doesn't crack under pressure. He gives you everything he has. He goes out and competes. He's the guy you want in a tough spot out there."
The lead changed twice before what would be the eventual game-winning hit by Tollerton.
QND took the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Jack Linenfelser hit a two-out triple and was driven in by a double from Michael Stupavsky.
The Devils responded in the bottom of the fifth inning by scoring three runs to take the lead, after a RBI double by Schroeder to score Jack Mettemeyer, an error to score Evan Sohn and an RBI single by Lowe to score Schroeder.
"We just did a good job of battling and putting the ball in play," Lawson said. "This isn't a turf infield. You are going to get some hops and some tricky things. Sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn't."
QHS was eager to put up a better showing after a 16-1 loss to QND last Tuesday.
"That's the way we expect to play," Lawson said. "What we saw last week wasn't us. We had a little chip on our shoulder and we had some improvement today."
Up next for QHS (11-14) is a road game against Mendon Unity (9-8) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
"If we play like this every day, we have a chance to win every baseball game," Lawson said. "What we do is look forward to Wednesday and try to get a win."
Lowe went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Devils shortstop Blake Bunch went 2-for-4 with a double.
Evan Sohn went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Raiders first baseman Dalton Miller went 1-for-2 with two walks.
Tollerton went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Up next for QND (28-1) is a road game against Macomb (15-10) at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We'll have Macomb tomorrow and we'll have a couple of days off to do some practice and shore up some things," Polak said. "We'll finish the season out on Saturday with Routt."
