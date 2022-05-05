QUINCY — Michael Stupavsky has been in the catbird seat all season, and the view from 60 feet 6 inches away keeps improving by the game.
The Notre Dame catcher handled the Raiders’ seventh shutout in the past 13 starts Thursday afternoon at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Winning pitcher Alex Connoyer limited West Hancock to one base hit in the fifth inning en route to a 11-0 victory.
QND’s overall mark is an impressive 22-2.
None of which is lost on Stupavsky, who has full confidence in his staff, no matter who is on the mound.
“It definitely makes it easier to call pitches when the (pitching) staff is really good at putting the ball where they want it,” Stupavsky said. “Curveballs are really working well, so that helps keep the other teams from scoring.”
Connoyer helped himself at the plate by walking and scoring in the four-run first when the Raiders sent nine batters to the plate against Titans starter Andrew Harness. In the bottom of the fourth, Connoyer cracked a three-run home run over the left field fence to put the home team ahead 9-0.
“I was a little worried because our pregame was not very good,” QND coach Ryan Oden said amid the postgame drizzle that had started to soak in. “BP was good, but pregame was kind of flat. So, we talked over a few things, and they responded to it.”
Dalton Miller lined a two-run single in the first to score Ben Kasparie and Tucker Tollerton. Brady KIndhart continued his torrid pace with his second home run in as many games, a two-run smash in the sixth that upped the lead to 6-0 and scored Harry Oden – who reached base in all three of his at-bats and scored three times.
“Our energy is high and we’re feeling good as a team,” Stupavsky said.
Meanwhile, Connoyer sailed along with a no-hitter until the fifth with one out, when West Hancock second baseman Adam Harness slapped a single to right-center. The only other Titan batter to reach base was Andrew Harness, who reached on an error to start the third inning.
Connoyer struck out five and did not walk a batter.
“It was kind of a late decision to start (Connoyer), because we want to use him next week,” Ryan Oden said. “But he came out throwing well and did a super job for us.”
Oden said Stupavsky’s progress behind the plate has played a pivotal role in the Raiders’ pitching prowess.
“He and I worked together last fall on our travel team, and he got comfortable (calling pitches),” Oden said. “He understands what to do so we’re definitely on the same page.”
Oden appreciates having that knowledge and experience at a position that is involved in every pitch.
“There are still some bumps in the road, but we’ll get those figured out,” Oden said. “He (Stupavsky) is doing a tremendous job.
“Last year he wanted to be in there, but it wasn’t quite his time. He worked his tail off. He’s my dude behind the plate right now, and I love that guy.”
Weather permitting, the Raiders will co-host the Palmyra/QND Spring Baseball Slam at 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Marceline, Mo., and then play games at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday against Hannibal and St. Charles, Mo., respectively.
