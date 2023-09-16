MENDON, Ill. -- A pregame rain storm was not going to spoil a Saturday night showdown between Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division rivals Camp Point Central and Unity-Payson.
The Panthers continued their hot start to the season, coming away with a dominating 44-6 win over the Mustangs as Unity-Payson commemorated Military Appreciation Night.
"It feels pretty good," said Central junior fullback/linebacker Elijah Genenbacher. "It was raining and a bunch of stuff was going on during pregame. We just had to get our mindset right. We have a rivalry building up and we came out and got it done."
Misfortune hit Unity-Payson in the opening drive when starting quarterback Sawyer Allen went down with injury during the opening drive and did not return, forcing backup Connor Howell into action.
Howell would improve as the game went on after not getting any reps in practice at quarterback for nearly a month.
"Central is always good defensively," said Unity-Payson head coach Matt Woodworth. "They are very fundamentally sound. They play hard and get after it. Its a tough task coming in cold against anybody. Coming in against them just makes it twice as hard."
The Panthers were able to stuff the run, limiting the Mustangs to just 14 yards, forcing Howell to throw.
"The quarterback went down, which is never good," said Central head coach Brad Dixon. "We've been in that situation before, so hopefully he recovers. We challenged our guys to take away the running game. So we eliminated that and made them one-dimensional. Got them in third-and-long situations early."
Central opened up the scoring when Genenbacher punched in a two-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.
Unity-Payson's second drive was plagued by a bad snap and a fumble they recovered, but the Mustangs were forced to punt.
The Panthers cashed in when Drew Paben broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run. After a run by Conner Griffin for the two-point conversion, Central took a 14-0 lead.
Panthers quarterback Nick Moore connected with Jack Thompson for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give Central a 22-0 lead after a two-point conversion.
The Mustangs were unable to get anything going in their next drive, but were finally able to stifle Central when Ethan Voss tipped away a pass from Moore on a fourth down attempt.
Unity-Payson was getting some traction on their next drive until Genenbacher picked off a pass from Mustangs quarterback Connor Howell.
Genenbacher would later punch in his second touchdown, another two-yarder, to capitalize on the Unity-Payson turnover. After a two-point conversion, Central went up 30-0.
"It was really good," Genenbacher said. "I got to run the ball at fullback and that's a thing I'm looking forward to doing. I'm really glad to get to do that. Just getting in that window and making that interception and getting that momentum was good.
Genenbacher played on the offensive line last year and started the year at tight end before being switched to fullback midway through Week 2's win over Calhoun.
Genenbacher credit the offensive line for his two scores.
"They played really good," Genenbacher said. "I couldn't have done it without them. They block for me and it makes me good. It's all to them."
Cody Shaffer returned the ball to the 45-yard line for Unity-Payson to put them in good field position. The Mustangs pushed near the red zone, but Howell was picked off by Gavin Blewett to close out the first half for Central's second takeaway of the game.
Central had total of three takeaways for the game.
"Our goal is always three takeaways," said Dixon. "We want to win the turnover battle."
Central's opening drive was stalled by Unity-Payson after initial success, forcing a turnover on downs.
Panthers defensive lineman Kadin Niekamp recovered a Mustangs fumble a couple plays into their first second half drive.
"We scouted them out and were ready for the run," Genenbacher said. "We really stopped their run. they only got those few pass plays before half, but besides that we did pretty good."
The turnover would be costly with Central running back Joseph Friday cashing in with a six-yard touchdown run. Friday would also get the two-point conversion to increase Central's lead to 38-0 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Friday punched in his second touchdown of the night, a four-yarder, with 4:40 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Central a 44-0 lead.
"Joseph Friday is a name a lot of guys haven't heard," Dixon said. "He's a senior that's been a little beat up early in the season who's finally coming back. He had the last two touchdowns and he's a guy who's going to continue to get better."
Howell threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Johnny Keefe near the end of the game to spoil Central's bid for back-to-back shutouts.
Moore finished the game going 4-for-6 for 82 yards and a touchdown.
"Six of his completions have been for touchdowns this season," Dixon said. "That's what should happen if we are running the ball well. We should be able to throw when we need to. He made a couple of key third down throws."
Up next for Central (4-0) is a home game against Brown County (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. It will be homecoming for the Panthers.
"We are ready," Genenbacher said. "They run the same offense as we do, so we are ready to tackle it head on."
The Hornets are coming off a 39-12 win over Triopia that saw Angel Duarte run for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
"Brown County plays us tough as nails," Dixon said. "They are a friendly rivalry. Their kids play hard. Their coaches have been doing this a long time. Coach (Tom) Little has been in the conference for the longest time and our games are always good."
Up next for Unity-Payson (1-3) is a road game against Routt (2-2) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
"Routt is a good team," Woodworth said. "They lost a tough one to Beardstown last night. They are going to be hungry. We beat them last year. Between that and the game they lost last night, I think they are going to come out hungry and we'll have a dogfight on our hands and we got to be ready."
Woodworth feels confident in the quarterback position rather if its Allen or Howell behind center.
"I'm super proud of Connor," Woodworth said. "He did a great job back there with basically no reps for a month. He kind of found his groove for the game and got better. If he's got to run quarterback for us next week, it made me confident we'll be find and he'll do a good job."
