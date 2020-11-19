JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 80,525 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season.
Of the 80,525 deer harvested last weekend, 48,695 were antlered bucks, 6,867 were button bucks, and 24,963 were does.
Last year, hunters checked 88,760 deer during the opening weekend.
Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Howell with 1,499 deer harvested, Bollinger with 1,453 and Franklin with 1,446. All three had topped 2,000 deer harvested by Thursday.
In Northeast Missouri, Pike County holds top harvest numbers through Thursday with 1,630 deer taken, including 876 antlered bucks.
Monroe County has had 1,625 deer harvested and 867 antlered bucks, while Scotland (1,069), Shelby (1,066) and Ralls (1,042) have all topped a thousand deer taken. The rest of the harvest totals include Clark County at 999, Knox at 978, Lewis at 929 and Marion at 858.
MDC noted that poor weather during much of the weekend affected this year’s harvest total. In many areas of the state, hunters dealt with rainy conditions on Saturday, particularly during the morning.
Although rain moved out by Sunday, hunters were greeted by strong, gusty winds for most of the day.
The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Tuesday. Archery season resumes Wednesday through January 15.
The late youth portion runs. Nov. 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26-Jan. 5.