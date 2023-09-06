BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The matchup between defending Class 1 champion Canton and 2022 Class 3 Final Four team Bowling Green had all the makings of a classic going into Wednesday's game.
It did not disappoint.
Bowling Green overcame and early deficit and a late Canton rally to come away with a 9-7 victory.
"(We were) putting the ball in play and seeing what could happen," said Bowling Green head coach Craig Smith. "Keep the same approach with their at bats and staying with it. Really proud of everything they've done."
Canton got the lead early and held it to the middle of the fifth inning and managed to tie Bowling Green after the Lady Cats took a three-run lead into the top of the sixth.
"Can't draw up a better script," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens. "Bowling Green was on top and we weren't, but it was a really good game."
Lady Tigers first baseman Macy Glasgow put forth a valiant effort, going 3-for-4 with an intentional walk, double, two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.
The only time Bowling Green got Glasgow out was in the final at bat of the game when Lady Cats reliever Megan Graver induced an infield pop up to end the game.
"Macy Glasgow is really seeing it," Arens said. "She had her two home runs. That's who you wanted up at the very end and we came up short."
Graver pitched the final inning to get the save for Bowling Green, getting a strikeout and pitching around a leadoff double to Macy Fisher.
Lady Cats starting pitcher Sydney Charlton got the win after gutting through six innings with three strikeouts; while allowing six walks, 10 hits and seven earned runs.
"(Charlton) gave us everything she had," Smith said. "She's really taken some steps from last year from being a sophomore and getting a couple of starts on varsity. With an All-State lineup that they have, I'm very proud of the things she was able to do to hold it in a little bit."
Canton starting pitcher Emma Hultz pitched six innings in a losing effort, getting three strikeouts and allowing six walks, nine hits and eight earned runs.
Hultz held Bowling Green to just one run for the first four innings until the Lady Cats struck in the later innings.
"That's actually the most Emma has pitched since our state championship game," Arens said. "We had some promising moments and I think by the end of the year she's going to be where we want her to be."
In the first inning, Canton took the lead after Kinsey Biggerstaff was hit by a pitch and later driven in with a double by Glasgow.
Glasgow hit a solo home run in the second inning to extend the Lady Tigers lead to 2-0.
Bowling Green broke through in the third inning when Lily Bowen doubled home Olivia Dawson to cut Canton's lead in half.
Canton re-took the momentum in the top of the fourth when Biggerstaff hit a sac fly to score Brenna Brewer and Hultz walked with the bases loaded to increase the Lady Tigers lead to 4-1.
Bowling Green finally broke through offensively in the bottom of the fifth when their first two batters reached base and were tripled home by Delaney Feldmann.
"It gave us some momentum," Smith said. "She's been struggling a little bit lately, so it was really nice to see it. A lot of her (games) she's 1-for-4 or 1-for-3 and it's with a big hit. She came through with a big hit tonight."
The Lady Cats were not done in the fifth and Charlton would single home Feldmann to tie the game in the next at bat.
Charlton later scored on an error that allowed Bowen to reach base, who was driven in by a ground out by Avery Gamm. Emma Niemeyer singled home Graver to score the sixth run of the fifth and give Bowling Green a 7-4 lead.
"With an All-State pitcher (like Hultz), getting through the lineup a couple of times definitely helps," Smith said. "Our girls kept their approach and stayed with it. We put the pressure on them late with getting girls on."
Canton would answer back in the top of the sixth when Glasgow hit a two-run shot, her second home run of the night, to narrow Bowling Green's lead to one run.
The Lady Tigers tied it up later in the sixth when Chayse Uhlmeyer singled home Allie Ruffcorn.
"We never gave up," Arens said. "I was really proud of the girls for keep fighting and they fought until the very end."
Bowling Green took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth after Graver singled home Charlton and courtesy runner Sadie Barnes scored on a wild pitch.
Up next for Canton (4-3) is a home game against North Shelby (3-0) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"No breaks this week," Arens said. "North Shelby is always a rival battle just being in our district. So we are just ready to bounce back and go get them."
Up next for Bowling Green (6-2) is a road game against Mark Twain (0-4) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"We are at Mark Twain tomorrow," Smith said. "We get to go north a little bit and play them and see what we can do."
