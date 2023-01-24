BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- It was a historic season for Bowling Green football by any measure.
The Bobcats completed their second straight undefeated regular season and advanced one round further into the postseason to the Class 2 state semifinals.
"Obviously we had a lot of success and won a lot of games, but they were a really fun group to be around," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "There was not a single practice where I was dreading coming to work. Even the Blair Oaks game that didn't work out the way we wanted it too, it was still a fun game. That senior class was a fun group to be around and I'm going to miss them."
Although Bowling Green's state title dreams fell short in its 66-48 semifinal loss to eventual Class 2 state champion Blair Oaks, the Bobcats found itself leading in another category.
Bowling Green had the highest scoring average in the United States at 64.62 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
"Honestly, it was a shock to me," said Bobcats senior running back Marcus Starks. "I didn't really look or pay attention to my stats like that, knowing that I would be leading the nation. So it was a big shock to me and my family."
Starks led all high schoolers in the country with 59 combined touchdowns and 348 total points. He had 2,217 rushing yards and 523 receiving yards.
He was complimented in the backfield with junior Bleyne Bryant, who rushed for 1,097 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first full varsity season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
"We are both really fast," Bryant said of the backfield combination with Starks. "I love blocking anyway because when I lead block, I get to hit somebody."
Bryant missed most of 2021 after breaking his wrist early in the season, but set high goals coming into 2022.
Still, he did not think Bowling Green would lead the nation in scoring average.
"It was really shocking," Bryant said. "I didn't expect us to be leading the nation in scoring."
The combination of Starks and Bryant ran roughshod over opposing defenses this season.
"Either one of those guys could score at any time as soon as they got the ball," Chinn said. "There was a lot of games that Bleyne would have four carries and score on half of those carries. He was a home run threat at any moment and on special teams. Marcus, we knew everything he could do based off his junior year, coming off 2,000 rushing yards."
"(Starks) came back and had another great year. He rushed for more yards this year and more touchdowns on less carries. That goes to show how good he was this season."
The threat of the running game opened up play-action pass opportunities for senior quarterback Dylan Dalton, who had over 1,200 yards passing and 23 touchdown passes in 2022.
Dalton said it made his job a lot easier.
"They are very intimidating players," Dalton said. "I'm sure a lot of teams went into games like wow. They are about the size of every team's lineman half the time. They are very intimidating being at six foot, 190 pounds and being able to run a 4.5. It's a scary thing."
Dalton was a three-year starter for Bowling Green, going 30-5 without losing to a single EMO Conference opponent.
"If you think about the quarterback position, I think he's the best that Bowling Green ever had," Chinn said. "He did things that elevated this program and made it where it is right now. He was a three-year starter and in that time he won 30 games, so he was averaging 10 wins a season. That's the stat you really look at."
Another vital key to Bowling Green's success was its offensive line.
Devin Rue, Teddy Charlton, Ryan Bowen, Jackson Charlton and Harrison Hunt provided the foundation for the Bobcats offensive success in the trenches up front.
"They were a great group," Chinn said. "A testament to how great that group is was all five of those guys were All-Conference. Three first team and two second team. I thought a lot of our success was because of them."
Starks said Bowling Green's success was a team effort and every player did their job, especially blocking for his runs.
"It was very important," Starks said. "It was a huge part of the yards and touchdowns. It's all thanks to the offensive line."
Bowling Green's offensive line protected Dalton well and gave him plenty of time when he did pass.
"It doesn't get much better than what they gave me," Dalton said. "They maybe allowed a sack or two the entire season. Maybe three tackles for a loss they gave up. For us to average as many points as we did, run the ball as much we did, they did their job great."
The other skill players also provided run blocking, with wide receiver Brandon Gamm and tight ends Gunner Bryant and Aiden Grote helping lead the charge.
"We also got to give credit to our tight ends," Chinn said. "They are basically an extra lineman for us. Gunner Bryant did a great job of being a run blocker first and catching the ball second. He was a tremendous player for us. Then you had Aiden Grote, a sophomore with great size and first year playing tight end. I thought he did a great job for us and we are really excited to have him back next year."
Gamm played a bigger role on the team during his senior season.
"He played good," Dalton said. "This was his first season starting on varsity and I thought he did really good. Very explosive and he's all over the blocking. We don't pass block too much, but he was always blocking every chance he got."
Bowling Green has seen rapid improvement since Chinn was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach in January 2020.
The Bobcats improved by three wins during Chinn's first season, made the Class 2 state quarterfinals in 2021 and the Class 2 state semifinal this past season.
"It's amazing," Dalton said. "My freshman year we were 4-7 and I didn't play any varsity. Then, my sophomore year we got a little better. My junior year, we went to the quarterfinal game. Senior year, we had a very dominant offensive line, very dominant running backs and just overall a lot better."
