PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Mark Twain entered the seventh inning of Friday's game against Marion County down three runs and hoping for a comeback.
By the time Carter Hawkinson came to bat, the Tigers had batted around the lineup, tied the game at 10-10 and loaded the bases.
Hawkinson came through with a tie-breaking grand slam and later have an RBI single in his second appearance in the seventh inning, driving in five of Mark Twain's 14 runs in the frame.
"I was pretty nervous, I'm not going to lie," Hawkinson said. "I was just trying to make contact and bring anyone home that I could. It turned out to be all four of us, so I'll take it."
The Mustangs would score four runs in the bottom half of the inning, but the deficit would be too much, as Mark Twain came away with a 21-14 win.
"The offense did a good job," said Mustangs head coach Henry Whetstone. "We didn't have hardly any base running errors tonight, that was huge. We always put the ball in play and you can't complain about that. I always say one run an inning wins ballgames, but tonight that wasn't a fact."
Marion County was without the services of senior left-handers Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone on the mound, who had both pitched earlier in the game.
The Mustangs turned to junior Root Cheney, who would last three innings and strike out four batters. He allowed two hits, three walks and two earned runs.
After that, Marion County turned to four different pitchers to finish out the game, including three hurlers in the seventh inning.
"We just run out of pitching," Whetstone said. "I had all freshmen and sophomores pitching tonight (after Cheney), so that was kind of my game plan. Most of our senior pitchers tonight were out of pitches, so they are not available until Monday."
Mark Twain countered with senior right-hander Jackson Jung on the mound, who went five-plus innings with five strikeouts.
Jung allowed 10 hits, five walks and eight earned runs; but pitched well enough to keep the Tigers in the game.
"He got a pretty decent amount of strikeouts and he let the other team hit the ball, and for us to do our job," Hawkinson said. "I would say he was pretty good."
Both teams scored a run in the first inning, which would set the tone for the remainder of what would turn out to be a high-scoring game.
The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the second inning from RBI singles by Joey Lagemann and Whetstone.
Mark Twain would answer back in the third inning when Chase Haner hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3.
The Mustangs would re-take the lead in the fourth inning, scoring five runs off a solo home run by Porter Britt, RBI double by Stotts and three-run home run by Cheney.
"For the most part, we are starting to hit the baseball a lot better," Whetstone said. "The kids at the bottom of the lineup are starting to hit better and getting more quality at bats, and that's helping us a lot."
Mark Twain narrowed Marion County's lead to one with a four-run fifth inning, aided by a three-RBI double by Brayden Moss.
"I think that says a lot, honestly," Hawkinson said of Mark Twain's never give up approach. "We didn't stop fighting. We never gave up and came out with a victory."
Marion County scored two runs in the sixth inning off RBIs from Stotts and Cannon Wolfe to give the Mustangs a 10-7 lead.
Mark Twain kicked off its 14-run rally in the seventh with Clayton Turnbull getting hit by a pitch. The Tigers sent 15 batters to the plate, including Turnbull three times.
"That's the best one I've been a part of since I've been here," Hawkinson said. "I'm happy we got the win after being down."
Mark Twain (3-5) will play a road contest against Highland (0-8) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
"(We will) just keep practicing," Hawkinson said. "Keep hitting the ball and fielding like we should be and I think we'll be alright."
Marion County (5-5) will host Community (5-2) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
The Mustangs originally were scheduled to face Madison on Monday, but they had to reschedule to make up a conference game.
"It all comes back to just bearing down on the basic fundamental stuff and doing those things," Whetstone said. "We will have the top of our pitching staff available, so that will help."
