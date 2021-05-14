PALMYRA, Mo. — Brian Rea’s role as part of a high school football officiating crew took him to Palmyra often enough the past three or four seasons that he began to see what made the community special.
“I like their passion for winning and having high standards,” Rea said.
It also gave him a glimpse of what type of student-athlete he might deal with if he ever were to coach in that school district.
“They just have hard-nosed, respectful kids,” Rea said. “That’s what drew me there.”
Palmyra athletic director Brian Wosman announced Friday morning Rea will take over as the Panthers’ boys basketball coach, replacing Ryan Wood, who resigned March 5 after seasons at the helm. Wood’s teams went 86-59 with the Panthers winning a Class 3 district championship last winter.
Rea spent the last 12 seasons coaching at Payson Seymour, leading the Indians to four Class 1A regional championships, one sectional title and nine conference championships.
He compiled a 256-85 record at Payson, with his teams winning 20 or more games eight times. His 2020 team went 32-3 and set the school’s single-season record for victories. He was named the 2013 Herald-Whig Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Rea posted a letter of thanks to the Payson players, parents and community on social media platforms Friday and admitted it was difficult to walk away from a program he built into a consistent winner. The Indians enjoyed just two winning seasons in the 11 seasons prior to his hire.
“I’ve never been somewhere as long as I’ve been at Payson, even growing up,” said Rea, whose father was a high school basketball coach in Michigan. “My dad had different coaching jobs, so I’ve never been somewhere this long.”
But the time commitment of being athletic director, basketball coach, baseball coach and the myriad of other duties he handled at Payson took a toll. Rea has two teenage daughters – one will be a sophomore, the other a seventh grader in the fall – he needs to devote time to as well.
That made teaching physical education and coaching at Palmyra enticing, as well as the opportunity to put his stamp on a new program.
“It will be nice to have a new challenge and something to rejuvenate me as I continue to get older and further into my teaching and coaching career,” Rea said. “It’s a growing school in a really nice community with great facilities. It’s a really nice opportunity.”
Palmyra’s tradition and decades of success – the late Don Foster led the Panthers to an undefeated state championship in 1979 and four other state berths and is one of Missouri’s all-time winningest coaches with 604 career victories — also appealed to a basketball historian like Rea.
“It’s not going to be very difficult to inspire kids to reach that type of greatness when you have those banners up in the rafters to look at and the success of the other sports they’ve had,” Rea said. “You look at the big rival, Monroe City, and see the success they’re having.
“I don’t think it’s going to take much to get kids excited and pushing towards that.”