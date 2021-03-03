QUINCY — The ultimate bookend to an already storybook career would be for Riley Martin to pitch the Quincy University baseball team back to the NCAA Division II national championships the way he did as a freshman five years ago.
“I think about that all time,” the left-hander said.
By now, he figured the Hawks would have been back there once or twice.
“We’ve been chasing that since we got here,” Martin said. “The class I came in with, we were blessed. We got to the World Series our freshman year. We all took that for granted. It was like, ‘Oh, this is easy. We can do this every single year.’
“I didn’t understand how much work it takes and how you have to get breaks to go your way. Even the best teams sometimes don’t make it.”
Martin knows now, and the ace of the Hawks’ staff has every reason to believe one last run at a national championship is possible.
“This is the deepest team I have been a part of here,” Martin said. “And the most talented team.”
And the most focused.
“Everyone took the winter seriously,” Martin said. “And we came back this spring as the most focused team of any team I’ve been on. It’s really exciting to see that.”
The Hawks open their final season with Martin on the hill and QU coach Josh Rabe in the dugout Friday afternoon at QU Stadium against 22nd-ranked Davenport in the first game of a four-game series. Martin will get the start and be backed by an offense with power and depth.
The lineup includes junior slugger Lance Logsdon, who hit .458 with four home runs, eight doubles and 23 RBIs in 16 games last spring before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. Redshirt freshman shortstop Gino D’Allesio, who hit .469 with two stolen bases in 10 games, and senior second baseman Dayson Croes, who hit .440 in 13 games, will be the table setters.
Plenty of power follows throughout the lineup.
“I’ve gone up against them the past seven weeks and it’s been tough,” Martin said. “They hit me up a little bit last week, and that was not fun. That just shows how good our offense is going to be this year, and it helps our pitching staff out getting to face them for the past two months.
“We’re going to come into games and our offense might be the offense we face all year until later in the postseason.”
There are options offensively, especially with guys who can play multiple positions as well as fill the designated hitter role.
“We’ve got depth to be able to play some matchups, play a hot hand,” Rabe said.
Finding at-bats for so many guys who have been swinging the bat well throughout the preseason is a nice problem for Rabe and his staff to have.
“The good thing we have going is these guys just want to play and they want to win,” Rabe said. “I think they’re going to accept their roles, whether they are the everyday guy, the left-handed hitting specialist or whatever.”
They all believe something special is brewing.
“When all of this went down last year with losing our season, a lot of guys could have left,” said Rabe, who has Jacob Kalusniak returning at catcher among others. “They could have left as a grad transfer or they could have said I’m just going to go somewhere else because you guys are too deep. Not one guy left. Not one guy transferred.
“It was like, ‘Nope. We know what we have. We’re coming back.’”
The pitching depth accentuates the lineup quite nicely.
Martin will be followed in the rotation by junior Jay Hammel, junior college transfer Spencer Walker and freshman Kobe Essien, who earned the spot with dominant performances throughout the fall and winter.
“He’s got a big-time arm,” Rabe said of Essien. “He’s got really good stuff.”
Senior left-hander Sam Stephens, who will sit this weekend to rest his shoulder, figures in the starting mix when he returns. The rest of the bullpen features a lot of high-quality arms – Dalton Overstreet, Brett Taucher, Jack Widhalm, Willie Sanchez to name a few — who can be starters, long relievers or situational pitchers as needed.
“We have seven or eight guys down there who all have good velocity and good offspeed stuff,” Rabe said. “We can shorten games.”
The starters know they have support on the backend.
“We have many arms that can come in and get big outs whenever we need them to,” Martin said.
The hope is the Hawks can give Rabe a fitting goodbye. The 11th year head coach will step aside at season’s end and begin his duties as the QU athletic director full-time. Technically, he is scheduled to do that June 1, but the school is willing to wait if the Hawks are still playing.
A trip to Cary, N.C., for the World Series would make that happen.
“We have to stay focused and stay committed to what we’re doing,” Martin said. “If we do that, we will give ourselves an opportunity to do something special.”{/div}