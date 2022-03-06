NORMAL, Ill. – The Quincy Blue Devils were all smiles after knocking off third-ranked Normal Community in the Class 4A sectional finals Friday night.
But the celebration was short-lived.
There are bigger goals the Blue Devil boys’ basketball team wants to accomplish.
Quincy High was already back in the gym practicing Saturday morning as it began preparations for Bolingbrook, its opponent in Monday night’s Super-Sectional.
Quincy (28-5), winners of nine straight games, is scheduled to face Bolingbrook (27-6) at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.
“We’ve already turned the page and we’re looking ahead to Monday,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said following Saturday’s practice. “This team is focused on earning a berth in the state tournament.”
Douglas was a sophomore on the Quincy High team that qualified for state in basketball in 1998.
“I didn’t play much that year as a younger player, but we had an unbelievable team,” he said. “It was a great team to be around, and we had to win a number of big games against some really good opponents.
“When you make it to state, you will never forget it. It’s an unbelievable experience.”
The Blue Devils haven't been back to state since the magical run in 1998, but they have a golden opportunity to change that.
In its most recent game, Quincy built a 22-point lead before holding off Normal Community 56-51 on Friday night.
Now QHS faces another team with a big front line in Bolingbrook.
The Raiders are led by 6-foot-5 senior Michael Osei-Bonsu and junior guard Mekhi Cooper.
Bolingbrook defeated Oswego East 52-51 in double-overtime in its sectional final. The Raiders have won 13 straight games.
“They are pretty similar to Normal,” Douglas said. “They do a really good job pounding the ball inside. Number 30 (Osei-Bonsu) is a force for them, and they have an athletic 6-9 guy that goes with him. They love to run in transition. It will be a tough matchup.”
QHS has been strong defensively all season, but its zone has been even more effective in the playoffs.
“Our guys have really been focused on the defensive end of the floor,” Douglas said. “The attention to detail has been great. Our guys have really bought in. If we keep playing well defensively, we know we will have a good opportunity to win.”
The Blue Devils are led by senior standout Jeremiah Talton, who had 19 points against Normal. Freshman guard Bradley Longcor contributed 16 points and freshman forward Keshaun Thomas had 13.
Starters Reid O’Brien and Terron Cartmill also have played key roles for Quincy along with Ralph Wires, Sam Mulherin and Dominique Clay coming off the bench.
QHS has thrived in the underdog role.
“This team believes they can beat anybody,” Douglas said. “We were picked to finish fourth or fifth in our conference, and nobody was picking us to beat Normal Community.”
The Devils won the Western Big Six outright before capturing regional and sectional titles.
Quincy went 3-12 during last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign before reversing its fortunes this winter.
The Blue Devils have more postseason wins this season – four – than they had total victories all of last season.
Now Quincy High stands just one win from a trip to state.
“This group doesn’t care who they play or where they play,” Douglas said. “They just want to compete. And they want to win.”
