QUINCY — You can certainly make the case that Quincy Notre Dame’s most important game of the spring was a loss.
A 9-6 setback on April 14 against Beardstown did not sit well with the Raiders.
But QND has come back with a vengeance. And played its best baseball of the season.
Notre Dame has not lost a game since, rattling off an eye-popping 19 straight wins.
Included in the streak was an impressive 4-1 home victory over Beardstown on April 22.
“We really regained our focus after that loss to Beardstown — we realize we need to be locked in,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “Our guys are buying in and they’re believing in what we’re doing.
“We’ve had really good pitching performances from our starters. We’ve been patient at the plate — we’re getting good at-bats and swinging the bats well.”
Barring an upset, the second-seeded Raiders and No. 3 Tigers will meet for a third time in the regional championship.
QND (28-2) will host a Class 2A regional next week at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
The Raiders are scheduled to battle No. 8 Athens or No. 9 Petersburg Porta in the regional semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferd.
But the potential Notre Dame-Beardstown showdown is what stands out in this 2A bracket.
“We need to take care of business first before we can worry about Beardstown,” Oden said. “If we do see Beardstown, we know they’re a good team and we know we have to stay focused.
“We realize we need to be locked in against a team like that. It will come down to whoever executes and does the small things right.”
Playing its first two games at home provides QND with a significant advantage.
Notre Dame is a spotless 22-0 at home this season.
“It’s huge for us, having the regional at home,” Oden said. “We can stay in our same routine and it’s comfortable for us. Plus, we should have a good crowd.”
The winning streak is something the Raiders have embraced.
“It’s been great for the kids — they’ve had a lot of fun with it — and it’s been exciting to be a part of it,” Oden said. “This is the best group of young men I’ve ever been around. They have fun playing the game and they enjoy being around each other. It’s been a great group to coach.”
Oden said pitchers Jake Schisler, Alex Connoyer and Tyler Dance are the top three candidates to start in regional play.
Schisler has a 6-1 record with a miniscule 0.87 earned-run average. Dance is 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA and Connoyer is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA.
Offensively, QND has a potent lineup from top to bottom
Power hitter Dalton Miller is batting .452 with 47 RBIs. Harry Oden is batting .421 and leads the team with a .541 on-base percentage.
Brady Kindhart has contributed a .361 batting average and knocked in 37 runs.
The Raiders also rely on the bats of Connoyer (.427 average), Schisler (.383), Tucker Tollerton (.372), Jack Linenfelser (.365), Michael Stupavsky (.347) and Ben Kasparie (.337).
Notre Dame is scheduled to finish the regular season Saturday at Jacksonville Routt.
The Raiders won 23 straight games in 2018. QND has an opportunity to surpass that mark if it reaches its postseason goals.
“We’re playing well — this team is ready,” Oden said. “But it’s the playoffs and anything can happen. We know we have to be ready to go.”
