Rylee Reed 1.2.jpg

Illini West senior Rylee Reed readies to shoot the ball against South Fulton on Monday at Illini West High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Illini West girls basketball triumphed over South Fulton 41-35 in a show-down between two aggressive, defensive power-houses.

“I thought we started the game off real well on the defensive end,” said Chargers head coach Grant Surprenant. “We were dictating shot selection, we were rebounding the basketball. One of our goals is to play good team defense for four quarters and I think we are heading in that right direction.”

