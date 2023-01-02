CARTHAGE, Ill. — Illini West girls basketball triumphed over South Fulton 41-35 in a show-down between two aggressive, defensive power-houses.
“I thought we started the game off real well on the defensive end,” said Chargers head coach Grant Surprenant. “We were dictating shot selection, we were rebounding the basketball. One of our goals is to play good team defense for four quarters and I think we are heading in that right direction.”
Leading into the second quarter, the Chargers offense struggled against the Rebels mirroring their defensive prowess only scoring two points for the quarter.
“When shots weren’t falling, you could tell we were getting out of the flow of the offense,” said Surprenant. “That was a scrappy team tonight and we got to get used to that to help prepare us for the second half of the season”.
Illini West managed to regain a rhythm and resumed making a connection with the basket.
Sisters Rylee Reed and Reagan Reed led in scores with 18 and 12 points.
“(South Fulton) played a really good game defensively,” said Rylee Reed. “At the start of the game we came out really strong and we let them back into the game. That was our fault.”
The Chargers starting point guard Elly Kreig was out with a sprained ankle, but should return to the court within the week.
“I brought up the ball sometimes and I normally don’t (play point guard),” said Rylee Reed. “I’m obviously trying to get down low.”
The duo describes playing on the same team together in a typical sibling fashion.
“Sometimes it can be bad, sometimes it can be good,” said Reagan Reed. “We always argue about who can get more points and who does better. Overall I like having her because not everyone gets the opportunity to play with their siblings — and she has my back on the court.”
Rylee Reed made it clear that she truly has her sisters back.
“I can fight with my sister but no one else can,” said Rylee Reed. “There have been times where my sister gets pushed down intentionally. I know what I'm doing the next (play). I don't care what happens. I think coach knows that, too.”
Despite the adversities, Illini West (12-6) are looking forward to their next game against conference rivals Mendon Unity (10-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 4. They are ranked top two for the West-Central South Conference.
