QUINCY — Jack Marth thought he had given the Quincy Notre Dame football team its first lead against Belleville West on a 64-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes remaining in the first quarter, but a blocking in the back penalty called late in the play negated the score and put the Raiders back on the Maroons’ 21-yard line.
“I was super mad after that,” the QND all-state senior said. “I haven’t watched the film yet to see if it was the right call or not.”
Marth didn’t let his anger linger. He refocused, then took a swing pass from quarterback Ike Wiley 21 yards for a touchdown on the following play. An extra point later and the Raiders held a 7-3 lead on the Maroons with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
“Being able to refocus, that’s something you have to do all the time in football,” Marth said. “That’s something I’m used to doing. Being able to make the very next play is something that was awesome.”
It’s something the Raiders had to do often throughout Saturday’s 25-19 victory over Belleville West at Advance Physical Therapy Field, the second-straight win over a Class 7A program for QND — a Class 2A program — to start the season.
The game started with a 3-and-out for the Raiders, then the Maroons (0-2) drove the ball to the QND 15 before a storm cell rolled through and caused a 30-minute delay with 8:13 left in the first quarter.
It was the first of two weather-related suspensions.
“Having to focus up for a game, then you chill and relax in the locker room for a bit, you have to regain your focus every time you come back out on the field,” Marth said. “We learned a lot from today, as far as being able to deal with any conditions. That’s something we are proud of.”
QND came out and immediately forced a fourth down and a field goal, then after the first of two Jack Gilliland interceptions with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter, Marth went on his big-play spree to hand the Raiders the lead.
The Raiders had more opportunities to capitalize on Maroons mistakes, with Belleville West quarterback Darron Millender throwing three interceptions in the first half and the Maroons giving up a safety on a bad snap on a punt, but at halftime QND clung to a 12-6 lead.
Belleville West took the lead with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter on a Javieon Wallace 4-yard touchdown run, with the drive set up by a sack fumble on Wiley at the Raiders’ 43-yard line for the third QND turnover of the game.
That lead was short lived, as Hyer turned a shallow hitch route on third and 4 from the QND 26 into a 74-yard catch-and-run to put the Raiders ahead 18-13 with 1:49 left in the third.
“I was just looking for the sticks,” Hyer said. “As soon as I turned around and kind of felt (the defender) come off my hip, I put my head down and I was just thinking, ‘Don’t get caught, don’t get caught.’”
The Maroons responded by taking the ball 75 yards in just 59 seconds to retake the lead at 19-18 with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alexander Poettker, who replaced Millender in the second half, to DeMarco Smith.
It was yet another opportunity for the Raiders to refocus.
“You’ve always got to be able to bounce back,” Hyer said. “It’s not about how hard you fall, it’s about how high you bounce back up.”
Wiley again guided QND down the field in quick fashion, completing three straight passes all for at least 24 yards, capped by a 25-yard touchdown strike that saw Hyer snatch the ball out of the air in front of a Maroons defender and shirk him into the end zone to put QND ahead for good at 25-19.
“That’s got to be the best feeling,” said Hyer, who had two catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a span of three minutes of game time. “Playing basketball, football, there’s nothing better than going up and getting the ball out of mid air. You feel like you’re almost in slow motion, watching the ball come in. I’m going to miss that about next year not playing. There’s no feeling like it.”
The Raiders had to refocus one more time, this time to seal the game. Gilliland intercepted Poettker in the end zone for a touchback on the next possession — his second pick of the game and the team’s fourth — but the Raiders were forced to punt it back.
Again, the Raiders stood strong and forced a Belleville West punt. Then QND embarked on a quest to knock off as much time off the clock as possible. Marth, who hadn’t carried since his long run in the first quarter, was the primary running back as the Raiders drove to midfield and ticked away four minutes.
“They were saving me for the fourth quarter,” Marth said. “I knew once the fourth quarter came, it was my time. I was ready for that time.”
But a bad exchange with Wiley led to a fumble, and with two minutes remaining the Maroons took over on the QND 43 with a chance to tie or win the game.
The defense again came in the clutch, however, with the Maroons held to a 4th and 4 try from the QND 37. Poettker’s pass was batted at the line and Hyer came down with the interception, the fifth of the day for the Raiders defense, and QND was able to kneel out the clock.
“We’ve got playmakers. These guys are where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there,” Raiders coach Jack Cornell said. “We talk a lot about making your play when your play comes up, and that’s what these guys did today.”
Hyer finished with 188 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, and Wiley rebounded from a tough first half to finish 16 for 29 with 287 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Marth was the leading rusher with eight carries for 61 yards and Wiley had 49 yards on 16 attempts.
Even the game itself was a refocus for the Raiders, as their original game against Normal Community was canceled and the Maroons were added to the schedule at the last minute.
“These guys just want to play and they want to win. They are very competitive, and it doesn’t really matter to them who they are lined up across from,” Cornell said. “We are going to be challenged again when we go up to Normal West and play them, but these guys are excited to just have the opportunity to play.”
Most importantly, the Raiders picked up another home victory in a season short of those opportunities.
“Hearing the fight song and hearing the fans go crazy after we win, there’s nothing like it,” Hyer said.