QUINCY -- Jake Schisler had a game to remember in his final appearance at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield in Saturday's Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional championship game between the Raiders and Pittsfield.
It was made even more special when QND defeated the Saukees 2-1 to bring home the regional title.
"It's definitely a special game for my last game here," Schisler said. "I really wouldn't have it any other way."
On the mound, Schisler pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts, while allowing just five hits, two walks and one run to earn the win.
"I knew I had to attack hitters and try to keep my pitch count low to save some arms for the rest of the year," Schisler said. "I didn't have my best stuff at times, but I was able to locate when it mattered and got the win."
At the plate as the leadoff hitter, Schisler went 1-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and a run.
Schisler would draw a key walk in the fifth inning, in which Denver Bryan served as the courtesy runner and eventually scored the game-winning run on a sac fly from Brady Kindhart.
"I'm going to be pitching next year (at Missouri S&T), but I might as well hit while I can," Schisler said. "I want to help the team in as many ways as possible."
Schisler's first walk in the third inning led to the Raiders first run, with Dalton Miller singling in the QND senior pitcher.
"He's a top of the order guy for us," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "I always say when Jake gets on base, good things happen for our offense."
Pittsfield starting pitcher Brennan Tomhave also threw a gem in a losing effort.
Tomhave recorded four strikeouts while limiting the Raiders to four hits, four walks and two earned runs.
"We just kept scrapping and kept doing what we do," Polak said. "The guys had a pretty good approach. Tomhave threw the ball really well against us today. He's a good arm and he's pretty young. That team is going to be back next year and be just fine."
The Saukees scored their only run in the top of the fourth when Clayton Reinhardt hit a double to drive in Justin Pennock, which tied the game at 1-1.
Pittsfield left six runners stranded, including the bases loaded in the second inning.
After Luke Saxe led off the fifth inning with a single, Schisler retired the final nine Saukee batters in order.
"I tried not to come out of my approach and keep doing what I'm doing," Schisler said. "Attacking hitters, painting corners and just trying to let my defense work."
Tucker Tollerton went 2-for-3 with a double for QND.
Reinhardt went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and an RBI for the Saukees.
Pittsfield finishes the season with a 26-5 record and will return everyone except for senior Nolan Daniel.
QND (32-1) will face in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We are going to give the guy off (Sunday)," Polak said. "I know there's a few graduation parties they've got to attend. We'll come back to work on Monday and work on some things and make sure everybody's well-rested. We'll come out ready on Wednesday."
