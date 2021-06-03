QUINCY
Raiders roll past Tigers into regional championship
A rematch of the season opener will determine if the Quincy Notre Dame softball team’s season continues next week.
The top-seeded Raiders reached the Class 2A regional championship with Thursday’s 15-0 victory over Beardstown and will face fifth-seeded Pleasant Plains at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Backyard.
The Raiders beat the Cardinals 7-5 on April 17.
“We have our work cut out for us,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “Right now, we’re hitting the ball well. If we keep hitting the ball well, I like our chances.”
The Raiders left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning Thursday before the bats came alive.
Abbey Schreacke delivered a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the second for a 5-0 lead, which increased to 7-0 by the end of the third inning.
“That settled everyone down,” Orne said.
The Raiders scored eight runs in the fourth inning to walk off with the victory as junior right-hander Eryn Cornwell shut out the Tigers.
“Eryn did a nice job of keeping the ball down today,” Orne said. “We need her to do it again on Saturday.”
LIBERTY, Ill.
Eagles outlast Trojans in regional semifinals
The fourth-seeded Liberty baseball team earned a spot in the Class 1A regional championship game after beating fifth-seeded Triopia 7-4 on Thursday. The Eagles will face either Winchester West Central or Brown County in Monday’s regional championship.
Hayden Spilker threw five innings of scoreless relief and Ryan Hedrick earned the save for Liberty.
MENDON, Ill.
Howell, Mustangs shut out Indians in regional semifinals
Brooklynn Howell tossed a four-hit shutout Thursday as the fourth-seeded Unity softball team earned a spot in the Class 1A regional championship with a 4-0 victory over fifth-seeded Payson Seymour.
Howell struck out two, walked one and allowed a double to the Indians’ Malina Sunde. And she took advantage a four-run third inning engineered by the Mustangs.
With one out, Unity strung together five consecutive singles by Ashlynn Arnsman, Taylor Goudschaal, Brooklyn Stiefel, Annabelle Schaffnit and Kylee Barry to plate the first three runs. Schaffnit scored on a passed ball for the fourth run of the inning.
Goudschaal and Barry each had two of the Mustangs’ 10 hits.
Unity (5-3) will face top-seeded Brown County in the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
MOUNT STERLING, Ill.
Moorman, Hornets reach regional title tilt
Taryn Moorman struck out nine, walked none and allowed just two hits as the top-seeded Brown County softball team advanced to the championship game of the Class 1A regional with Thursday’s 17-0, four-inning victory over Southeastern.
The Hornets scored in each of their three at-bats, piling up 16 hits and taking advantage of five walks and an error. Katey Flynn went 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the leadoff spot, while the Nos. 5-6-7 in Brown County’s order – Allison Prather, Jordan Craven and Claire Markert – went a combined 6 for 7 with a home run, double, seven runs scored and seven RBIs.
The Hornets (18-1) will face Unity at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regional title game.