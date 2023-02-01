QUINCY -- Registration for the 50th Annual Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships began on Wednesday, with the event slated to run from June 18-21.
The registration form can be found at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com/registration.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- Registration for the 50th Annual Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships began on Wednesday, with the event slated to run from June 18-21.
The registration form can be found at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com/registration.
This international golf competition is for boys and girls ages three through 19 and will be played at two Quincy golf courses.
Players from every state and 39 different countries have participated in Little People's Golf during the past 49 years.
Golfers ages 3-7 will play their two tournament rounds at KC Par-3 Golf Course, while golfers ages 8-18 will play their tournament rounds at the 27-hole Westview Golf Course. There are seven different age divisions in the boys and girls competitions.
Tournament events start on Sunday, June 18, with the annual Applebee's Parent-Child Tournament, and optional nine-hole alternate shot event featureing one adult and one Little People's participant.
Monday, June 19, is a practice round day for all participants and includes the Applebee's Closest to the Pin contest on the ninth hole at Westview. It is followed by the Family Celebration Picnic, sponsored by Pepsi, Hy-Vee, WGEM and See Quincy.
Competition in all divisions will be held on Tuesday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 21. It will be followed by prize presentations for each age group on Wednesday.
For questions or additional information, contact executive director Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.