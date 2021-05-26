EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A road trip unlike any the Quincy High School girls soccer team has taken afforded the Blue Devils every excuse for a lackluster performance Wednesday night.
They didn’t settle for a single one.
Despite being stuck on the side of the highway on a broken down bus for two hours Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Devils collected themselves to secure a 3-1 victory against United Township in Western Big 6 Conference play and run their unbeaten streak to eight straight games.
The Blue Devils are 4-0-4 in their last eight games.
“The deck was stacked against us not to perform,” QHS coach Travis Dinkheller said.
A resilient group wouldn’t allow it.
“For our varsity, it was a dominant performance,” Dinkheller said. “We talked about not having any excuses. I was really proud of the way they handled things.”
About 1 hour, 20 minutes after leaving Quincy and on the outskirts of Macomb, the charter bus hauling the QHS varsity and JV teams broke down.
“Just stopped,” Dinkheller said. “Completely stopped.”
A deputy with the McDonough County Sherriff’s Department rolled up on the bus about 30 minutes later and assisted with keeping the teams safe while they waited for another bus, which took two hours to get on site.
In the meantime, parents driving the same route in order to be spectators pulled over and players got off the bus and into alternate vehicles to finish the trip. In fact, some adults gave up their seats in personal vehicles and rode the bus in order to get players to the game.
The junior varsity game started with Quincy having just 11 players as others arrived at kickoff.
“It’s not a lot of fun to be sitting on a bus on a hot day like that,” Dinkheller said.
It didn’t curtail the effort.
Breighlyn Thomas scored off a Bri Lannerd assist midway through the first half to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. Taylor Routh made it a 2-0 lead when she made a run through the midfield and buried a left-footed shot.
The Panthers cut the deficit in half with a goal in the closing minutes of the first half, but the Blue Devils extended the lead when Thomas was taken down by the United Township goalie on a breakaway set up by Emma Obert’s through ball. Thomas converted the penalty kick for the 3-1 final.
“We moved the ball really well,” Dinkheller said.
Following the victory, the day’s drama wasn’t quite complete.
The postgame pizza the coaching staff ordered for the trip home had been delivered to the wrong venue. So a little more waiting occurred.
“Resiliency,” Dinkheller said with a chuckle. “That’s this group.”
They will need to show a little more Thursday as they square off with Quincy Notre Dame at Advance Physical Therapy Field in the second of two crosstown showdowns this season. The first ended in a 1-1 draw.