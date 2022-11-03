Tim Kerr signaled for a timeout
And shook his head in disbelief.
It did not look good for his Southeastern High School volleyball team.
Down 15-5 in the third and deciding set, the Suns faced a huge uphill battle against Hartsburg Emden in the Class 1A sectional finals.
“Everyone was pretty down in the huddle,” Kerr said. “We were down by double digits, and they had all the momentum.
“I told our team, ‘This is our last chance to turn it around.’”
Southeastern somehow found a way to reverse its fortunes, rallying to pull out an improbable 25-11, 21-25, 28-26 win on Wednesday night in Brimfield.
“It was an incredible comeback,” Kerr said. “It was really amazing how well our players kept their composure and didn’t get rattled. It was fantastic.”
The Lady Suns were down by the scores of 5-0, 14-4, 15-5, 16-6 and 22-18 in set 3 before pulling out the wild 28-26 victory.
“No matter how far they are down, this team never thinks they are out of it,” Kerr said. “They are very poised.
“I called us the Cardiac Kids for pulling out a heart-stopping win. Our players believe in what they are doing.”
Kerr still had his doubts when Southeastern trailed late in the third set.
“When it was 21-18, there should have been a four-hit call on our opponent and the officials missed it,” Kerr said. “I walked over to the down official and said, ‘You may have just cost us the game.’”
The Suns responded by scoring four straight points to even the match 22-22.
“Give credit to our kids,” Kerr said. “They never stopped battling.”
Amanda Stephens had 18 kills and Abigail Shaffer 23 assists for Southeastern. Teammate Summer Ramsey had 18 digs.
Abbey McMillen had nine kills and 13 digs for the Suns.
Southeastern (34-5), the returning state runner-up, advances to face Sterling Newman in the Super Sectional on Friday in Lanark.
The winner advances to the state tournament at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal.
Postseason comebacks are nothing new for Kerr and his crew.
“We were down 19-12 in set 3 last year in the Super Sectional against Newark,” the coach said. “And we found a way to come back.”
Kerr said he watched video of two Sterling Newman matches after returning home late Wednesday night.
“They have a talented team – they wouldn’t have made it this far if they weren’t a good team,” Kerr said. “They have some really good players on offense, and they play good defense.
“The key for us is to just play our game. If we can serve, pass and run our offense, we will have a chance to be successful.”
Kerr credited Suns assistant coach Autumn Schullian for her role in Wednesday’s victory.
“Autumn believed we could come back, and she kept telling the players that,” Kerr said. “She was our biggest cheerleader and kept everything positive. That was really important.”
Kerr also drives the team bus, and he now prepares to take his team on a 178-mile, three-hour trip to Lanark.
Southeastern has already traveled a total of 650 miles while winning its first four postseason matches.
“We’ve definitely been road warriors during the postseason,” Kerr said. “We have another long trip (Friday), but that’s nothing new for us. We are used to it. We will drive up there and we will be ready to go.”
