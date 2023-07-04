HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The weather did not spoil the 28th Annual Hannibal Cannibal race on Saturday.
Runners included not only local entries, but participants who made long trips to compete.
Miles Sheppard of Keokuk captured the men's 5K race with a time of 16:09.1. He was followed by Ben Chance of Curryville in second at 16:59.7 and Jacob Blassigname of St. Charles in third at 17:35.6.
Arianna Neisen of Liberty won the women's 5K race at 19:23.5. She was followed by Blair Lobdell of Wildwood in second at 20:22.2 and Jennifer Cox of Herculaneum in third at 21:47.2.
Brock Chance of Curryville had the top time in the boys 1-11 5K with a time of 19:56.9.
Edie Wormington of Paris had the top time in the girls 1-11 5K with a time of 26:27.6.
Grant Jennette of Fairfield, Ill. had the top time in the boys 12-15 5K with a time of 18:35.0.
Ellie Marden of Dallas City, Ill. had the top time in the girls 12-15 5K with a time of 25:46.9.
Dominic Buckman of Webster Groves had the top time in the boys 16-19 5K with a time of 17:39.9.
Jocelyn Dorsey of Hannibal had the top time in the girls 16-19 5K with a time of 22:51.4.
Logan Lucas of Monroe City had the top time in the men's 20-24 5K with a time of 19:48.3.
Carly Garnett of St. Louis had the top time in the women's 20-24 5K with a time of 22:09.9.
Nathan Rose of Hannibal had the top time in the men's 25-29 5K with a time of 19:59.8.
Beth Peterson of Pittsfield had the top time in the women's 25-29 5K with a time of 31:00.6.
Skylar Mittag of Mexico had the top time in the men's 30-34 5K with a time of 21:08.2.
Mariel Atman of Lenexa, Kan. had the top time in the women's 30-34 5K with a time of 23:26.0.
Greg Rakestraw of Columbia had the top time in the men's 35-39 5K with a time of 20:32.8.
Mallory Bader had the top time in the women's 35-39 5K with a time of 24:13.1.
Paul Swisher of Philadelphia had the top time in the men's 40-44 5K with a time of 23:22.5.
Gina Pontius of Palmyra had the top time in the women's 40-44 5K with a time of 23:39.9.
Matt Chance of Curryville had the top time in the men's 45-49 5K with a time of 20:28.8.
Melisha Thomas of Warsaw, Ill. had the top time in the women's 45-49 5K with a time of 28:59.1.
Julio Juarez of Hannibal had the top time in the men's 50-54 5K with a time of 21:00.
Jill Hollander of Wildwood had the top time in the women's 50-54 5K with a time of 28:02.
Richard Marcolla of Quincy had the top time in the men's 55-59 5K with a time of 28:56.2.
Isabella Schaefer of Lomax, Ill. had the top time in the women's 55-59 5K with a time of 28:41.7.
Joseph Petty of Springfield, Ill. had the top time in the men's 60-64 5K with a time of 24:17.4.
Jane Riley of Pittsfield, Ill. had the top time in the women's 60-64 5K with a time of 30:37.3.
John Weghort of Holts Summit had the top time in the men's 65-69 5K with a time of 23:11.4.
Sue Dorsey of Hannibal had the top time in the women's 65-69 5K with a time of 31:30.7.
George Lee of Hannibal had the top time in the men's 70-74 5K with a time of 28:33.1.
Claudia Lennon of Hannibal had the top time in the women's 70-74 5K with a time of 46:21.3.
David Dyer had the top time in the men's 75-79 5K with a time of 36:59.7.
Mervin Sharkey of Hannibal had the top time in the men's 80-99 with a time of 38:25.9.
Zack Holtz of Hannibal won the men's 10K race with a time of 35.50.0. Jacob Giedenhagen of Macon placed second at 39.03.7, while Sam Northcutt of Laddonia placed third at 42.23.0.
Erica Lindsay of St. Charles won the women's 10K race with a time of 41:28.2. Emily Ver Meer of Hannibal placed second at 50:34.7, while Anne Hackman of Havana, Ill. placed third at 51:13.7.
Thomas Cormier of Clayton won the men's 15K race with a time of 49:27.4. Jude Mintle placed second at 1:04:42.9, while Ryan Kappner placed third at 1:04:56.4.
Kaitlyn Shea of Jefferson City won the women's 15K race with a time of 58.42. Lindsay Beck placed second at 1:06:31.0, while Allison Rodgers placed third at 1:13:24.5.
Full results of Saturday's Hannibal Cannibal race can be found at https://results.raceroster.com/v2/en-US/results/ubtv4f5qz2b4wc4m/results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.