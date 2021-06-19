PALATINE, Ill. — The back-to-back losses suffered by the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team at the Class 1A state tournament is something a majority of the Raiders’ roster had never experienced.
They never want to again either.
“I definitely think this will give returning players a lot of motivation in next year’s postseason,” sophomore forward Lia Quintero said. “I know that I don’t want the feeling of this loss again, and I don’t think my teammates do either.”
The Raiders believe they will be back, too.
Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Wheaton Academy in the Class 1A third-place game at Fremd High School marked the end of a season. But on a larger scale, it was the beginning of what could be a special run considering 70 percent of the roster this season was freshmen and sophomores.
This group enjoyed a 13-game unbeaten streak, four consecutive postseason victories without allowing a goal and the sensation of having a state medal hanging around their necks.
That experience is invaluable.
“I hope it motivates them to work hard in the offseason to get better,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “This is a special group and what they accomplished this season is remarkable. We’re going to have to work hard to continue to do special things.”
The base is there for it to happen.
Quintero is an elite scorer, finishing the season with 39 goals. Eva Dickerman, a sophomore, is a dominant sweeper who can move up top and be a dynamic attacker. She will be a restart specialist the next two years. Anna and Avery Keck, both sophomores, will man the midfield along with Lauryn Peters, a freshman.
And the return of two freshmen goalkeepers — Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young — should secure the backend for quite a while.
“This group is very special,” senior midfielder Ellie Peters said. “I loved playing with them every second, and I know they have a bright future ahead of them. Having my sister on the team, I will for sure come home and watch them.
“I’m expecting more successful seasons these next couple of years.”
That’s not too much to expect from a program that has won seven state trophies and has yet to lose 100 games in 31 seasons.
The Raiders’ all-time record is 570-99-69.
And they’re bringing home a state trophy once again.
“This is very special,” Quintero said. “I’m so glad to be a part of a legacy that will hopefully continue.”