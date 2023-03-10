With the high school basketball season coming to an end, the Herald-Whig sports staff has selected its award winners and All-Area Team.
West Central Illinois was loaded with talent and top teams on both the boys and girls side.
Quincy Notre Dame fell just short of defending its Class 2A girls basketball title, taking third place this year.
Mendon Unity, Brown County, Central-Southeastern had very good teams this season; while Quincy High and Illini West also had their moments.
Camp Point Central advanced the furthest of any local boys team, and were joined by QND, QHS and Payson Seymour as regional champions.
Danny Stephens, Boys MVP
There were plenty of competition for this award with many very good players in the region.
However, none quite had the all-around game that Southeastern senior Danny Stephens did.
The University of Missouri commit had one of his finest games in what would unfortunately be his last game of the season; a 35-point performance in a win over Steeleville in the QND Superfan Shootout.
Stephens would not play the remainder of the season due to injury, but still was a First Team All-Conference selection in the West Central Conference.
Runners Up: Payson Seymour's Bryan Dieker and QHS's Bradley Longcor III
Isaac Genenbacher, Boys Defensive Player of the Year
Camp Point Central senior Isaac Genenbacher was a big presence in the interior this season, helping the Panthers come within a game of its first sectional title.
Genenbacher was a tenacious defender and rebounder, getting his fair share of blocks.
Quincy Notre Dame senior Alex Connoyer and Stephens were also very good on the defensive end, making it a tough decision.
Runners Up: QND's Alex Connoyer and Southeastern's Danny Stephens
Sawyer Allen, Boys Freshman of the Year
Runners Up: Libety's Tommy Schuette and Payson Seymour's Nolan Sparks
Mendon Unity freshman Sawyer Allen emerged as a top bench threat for the Mustangs, providing a 3-point threat.
With six seniors graduating from Unity, Allen figures to be an even bigger part of the team next season.
James Barnett, Boys Coach of the Year
There was a lot of competition for this award and the finalists did not even include coaches like QND's Kevin Meyer and Southeastern's Brett Ufkes, who guided their teams to strong seasons.
Barnett not only took his team the furthest of any local squad, he tied a school single-season wins record with 27.
Camp Point Central fell just short of its first-ever sectional championship, falling to Illini Bluffs 54-46 on March 3.
Runners Up: QHS's Andy Douglas and Payson Seymour's Tyler Duschinsky
Boys First Team
Danny Stephens, Southeastern, senior
Bryan Dieker, Payson Seymour, senior
Bradley Longcor III, QHS, sophomore
Alex Connoyer, QND, senior
Nick Moore, Central, junior
Boys Second Team
Isaac Genenbacher, Central, senior
Nolan Deitrich, Illini West, senior
Jake Hoyt, QND, senior
Luke Jacquot, West Hancock, senior
Jake Wallingford, QND, senior
Boys Honorable Mention
KeShaun Thomas, QHS, sophomore
Camden Brown, QHS, junior
Melvin McMillan, Unity, junior
Alec Hymes, West Hancock, senior
Griffin Tippey, Southeastern, sophomore
Abbey Schreacke, Girls MVP
No offense to anyone else, but picking QND senior Abbey Schreacke for Whig MVP was a no-brainer.
The University of Missouri commit had another strong season and set a all-time scoring record for all Quincy school, for both girls and boys basketball this season.
Schreacke's team was unable to defend its Class 2A state championship, but came back to win the third-place game right after getting upset by Mater Dei.
Schreacke was once again an All-Conference and All-State selection in her high school finale.
Runners Up: Brown County's Katey Flynn and CSE's Lauren Miller
Sage Stratton, Girls Defensive Player of the Year
Of course, a team as good as Quincy Notre Dame needs more than one big star to be a powerhouse.
Sophomore guard Sage Stratton was a ferocious defender for the Raiders, stifling opponents throughout the season. She earned a First Team All-Conference selection in the West Central Conference for her efforts.
With the graduations of mainstays like Schreacke and Blair Eftink, Stratton figures to have an even bigger role with QND for her junior season.
Runners Up: Mendon Unity's Ashlynn Arnsman and QHS's Taylor Fohey
Ari Buehler, Girls Freshman of the Year
Ari Buehler emerged as a starter on a stacked QND girls team as a freshman this season.
Early on, Buehler proved her worth by draining a pair of key free throws down the stretch to help seal a comeback win over Unity on Dec. 3.
Fellow freshman Jenna Durst also became a starter this season and Tristan Pieper emerged as a key bench player in her first season, so QND should be in good hands with this trio of soon-to-be sophomores.
Runners Up: QND's Jenna Durst and Tristan Pieper
Eric Orne, Girls Coach of the Year
Central-Southeastern's Matt Long and Brown County's Dave Phelps also deserve strong consideration for this award, but ultimately it went to QND's Eric Orne.
Orne's Raiders defeated CSE in the sectional championship game, while Brown County also fell in its sectional championship game against Havana.
QND also set a new school record in wins with 35 and a third-place finish in Class 2A.
Runners Up: CSE's Matt Long and Brown County's Dave Phelps
Girls First Team
Abbey Schreacke, QND, senior
Blair Eftink, QND, senior
Lauren Miller, CSE, sophomore
Katey Flynn, Brown County, senior
Ashlynn Arnsman, Unity, senior
Girls Second Team
Taylor Fohey, QHS, junior
Sage Stratton, QND, sophomore
Sophia Shaffer, Unity, senior
Brilyn Lantz, CSE, junior
Reagan Reed, Illini West, senior
Girls Honorable Mention
Rylee Reed, Illini West, senior
Kyra Carothers, Unity, senior
Kylee Barry, Unity, senior
Leila Dade, QHS, junior
Asia Seangmany, QHS, senior
