QUINCY -- Nobody was more anxious for the start of football season than Jeraius Rice.
“I had butterflies in my stomach all day at school,” he said. “And my heart was racing when the game started.”
The Quincy High sophomore running back couldn’t wait to step on the field last Friday night.
And it showed.
Rice accounted for 135 total yards and two clutch second-half touchdowns as the visiting Blue Devils knocked off Quincy Notre Dame 21-13.
“The atmosphere was awesome with all of the fans that were there – it was crazy,” he said. “Once the game started, I calmed down and got comfortable. I was focused and ready to go.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder also excelled on defense at safety and delivered a big hit on Raider running back Jordan Stickler.
For his achievements, Rice is being honored as Herald-Whig Athlete of the Week.
“That was a huge win for us,” Rice said. “QND was favored and that motivated us. We were pretty confident going into the game. They have a good team, but we executed and came out on top.”
Rice turned in arguably the biggest play of the contest late in Friday’s victory.
With QHS leading 14-13, Rice came out of the backfield and hauled in a 13-yard scoring pass from quarterback Bradyn Little with just under four minutes left.
“We have worked on that play a lot in practice,” Rice said. “It was a wheel route, and our quarterback threw a perfect pass. When I came around the corner, I was wide open and made it into the end zone.
“I was really excited to score that touchdown – I was pretty happy. That was a huge play, and it pretty much sealed the victory for us. It was a good feeling.”
QHS coach Rick Little knew Rice was capable of a breakthrough game like this.
“J is a dynamic player,” Little said. “He’s strong, fast and physical. And he’s worked really hard. He’s going to help us a lot. He hasn’t received a lot of attention, but he made a big impact Friday.
“None of what J did surprised me. He has tremendous ability and he’s an outstanding playmaker.”
Rice's classmate, Bradyn Little, was steady in his first start directing the Quincy High offense.
“Our QB did his job and did what he was supposed to do,” Rice said. “He played well and showed good leadership.”
The Blue Devils feature a strong sophomore class.
“We are a mature group for our age,” Rice said. “We’re very skilled and very competitive. We’ve been playing together for a few years now and we’ve been successful.”
Rice also plays basketball for the Blue Devils and has performed alongside talented classmates like standout Bradley Longcor in the winter months.
But football is Rice’s best sport.
He worked hard in the weight room over the summer and is a member of the 1,000-pound club.
He has squatted 495 pounds.
Rice's dedication paid off with a pivotal win to start the season.
“We have way more confidence now,” he said. “We’re all pretty hyped after that win – we were able to get revenge from last year. And now we have bragging rights in Quincy – it’s awesome.”
Rice and the Blue Devils prevailed Friday despite being plagued by a number of first-game mistakes, including an abundance of penalties
“All the penalties, that was frustrating,” Rice said. “We had to overcome a lot of mistakes. We didn’t get things going like we wanted to in the first half, but we took over in the second half. Our line blocked well.”
For now, Rice’s focus is on Quincy’s home opener Friday night against Alton.
“We’re really excited to be playing at home,” Rice said. “It is going to be a big game for us. Hopefully, we come out of it 2-0.”
Rice and his QHS teammates have high hopes for this fall.
“I think we have a chance to have a real good season,” he said. “We definitely have some things to work on, but I know we will be better in our next game.”
