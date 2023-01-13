QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame has found a familiar face to lead its baseball program.
QND announced that Rich Polak will be its new baseball head coach during a press conference on Friday morning.
Polak replaces Ryan Oden, who guided the Raiders to a 125-31 record in six seasons as skipper.
"I am excited to introduce Coach Polak as our next baseball coach," said QND athletic director Bill Connell. "Rich brings years of baseball knowledge and high enthusiasm to the QND baseball program. I look forward to where he can take this program as he manages his players."
Polak served as an assistant coach for QND from 2012-16 and has held several coaching positions in Florida, Indiana and Missouri.
Currently, Polak serves as president of Complete Game Baseball and Training Academy.
"Coach O and I are best friends since I moved here 13 years ago," Polak said. "When he was talking about how he was going to leave, I knew with this opportunity here there were a lot of really good players and really good kids. I knew most of them and trained most of them. So, it was a pretty easy transition for me to step up and lead this team."
Polak inherits a team with high expectations after the Raiders set a program record with 32 wins in 2022.
QND went on a 23-game winning streak last season before falling to Maroa-Forsyth in C2A sectional final.
"It's a very attractive program," Polak said. "It's facilities are great. The athletes have been pretty good over the years. They understand what it's like compete and that there's a target on their back every time they go out on the field."
Polak hopes to instill a hard work ethic and good sportsmanship with QND.
"We are going to play tough and we are going to play fast," Polak said. "I'm not saying we are going to steal a lot of bases, but we are going to try to put pressure on the defense. I don't think I have to do a lot of changes. They are a really good group of guys."
Polak is a 1985 graduate of Brother Rice High School, earning All-State honors. He then played for the University of Central Florida from 1986 through 1989, and was a four-year letterman for the Knights.
After his collegiate career, Polak was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 20th round of the 1989 Major League Baseball Draft.
Polak was a relief pitcher in the Yankees organization from 1989 through 1995, advancing as far as the Double-A level. He compiled a 2.94 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 291 innings pitched through parts of six seasons in the minor leagues.
That experience of success and failure is something Polak hopes he can teach players at the high school level.
"I hope when it gets tough that guys can lean on me," Polak said. "Understand that I've been through the process. I've done everything that these guys have done at this point of their careers."
The Raiders will return plenty of talent, including Alex Connoyer, Michael Stupavsky, Dalton Miller, Tucker Tollerton, Brady Kindhart, Jake Schisler, Jack Linenfelser and Tyler Dance.
"We had a great meeting this morning (with the players)," Polak said. "We have a tremendous senior class. Eight of those guys are committed to move on to play at the next level. We have an abundance of talent at all levels."
Polak hopes to be able to have an impact on his players careers.
"We've had our facility for six years and I think that we've impacted quite a few kids in the tri-state area," Polak said. "That's has been not just training sessions, but our teams we have. I have not been able to do it at the high school level. I was here for four years as an assistant coach and I think we did pretty well. As a head coach, you definitely have an opportunity for a different impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.