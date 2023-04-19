QUINCY -- Dominance would be an understatement to describe the Lady Raiders softball team of Quincy Notre Dame this season and Wednesday was no different when they hosted the Payson Seymour Indians.
The Lady Raiders after getting off to a relatively slow start in the first two innings, outscored Seymour 10-4 the rest of the way in route to a 12-4 win, remaining undefeated on the season.
QND head coach Eric Orne wants his team to stay locked in and continue to improve on the little things in the midst of a perfect season thus far.
"We just have to maintain a good level of play, obviously we've been playing well lately and we don't want to fall off in any way especially with a big game on Friday," said Orne. "There are some things that we can continue to work on but I thought we adjusted well to their pitcher after the first inning when we didn't score and ended up doing what we needed to do to win."
After inning number one the Lady Raiders really hit the ball well with key contributors making their presence felt throughout the evening.
Junior Brooke Boden went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.
QND's Carlee Gilker went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
QND's Alyssa Ley went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
One of the plays of the game came from junior Caitlyn Bunte hitting another home run after hitting two on Monday against Sacred Heart-Griffin. She went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs.
Orne credited his team's success at bat with multiple girls playing a role in the team's win over the Indians.
"We got some good innings out of Brooke Boden today," said Orne. "Moved the ball around. I thought we had a lot of extra base hits. Obviously Bunte hit a home run, Schreacke had a triple, Boden had a couple doubles, so we powered the ball when we needed to and scored a dozen runs, which isn't always easy to do. So I thought up and down our lineup we did well," said Orne.
QND would really show their muscle in the bottom of the third, fourth and sixth innings outscoring Seymour 3-0, 4-1 and 3-1 in each frame. Seymour would see some daylight in the fifth inning scoring two of their four runs but overall had a difficult time facing the pitching prowess of Boden and Bunte.
Boden was the winning pitcher after going 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, three walks and one earned run. Bunte pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to finish out the game.
Schreacke was glad her team got the win but still wants the team to get out to faster starts as they move forward this year.
"I feel like the last couple of games we've started off slow and I was hoping we would get off to a faster start today, but we ended up still getting the win and for us that's all that matters," said Schreacke.
Bryn Buesher started the game for Payson Seymour and went six innings and allowed 16 hits, no walks and seven earned runs
Ella Archer went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Indians.
Payson Seymour (6-10) will host Southeastern (2-5) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
QND (11-0) has stifled opponents all year with five of their wins being shut out victories, the four runs that Seymour scored were the most QND has given up all year.
10 out of their 11 opponents have been held to three runs or less.
The Lady Raiders will bring their dominant play on the road this Friday at 4:30 p.m. against the non-conference foe Glenwood Chatham. Glenwood is 14-1 and 9-0 in the Central State Eight Conference, losing their first game of the season last Friday by one run.
Orne talked about the type of test this will be for his team as they look to perform better than last year's matchup that ended up a 14-0 victory for Glenwood.
"There just a mountain of a challenge, well coached by Vondel Edgar, Orne said. "They got us last year, so we know we got our work cut out for us, we got to battle and have a good practice tomorrow and make sure we're ready to go."
