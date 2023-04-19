Alyssa Ley 4.17.JPG

File photo of QND's Alyssa Ley following through on her swing at The Backyard. Ley went 4-for-4 during the Raiders win over Payson Seymour on Wednesday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Dominance would be an understatement to describe the Lady Raiders softball team of Quincy Notre Dame this season and Wednesday was no different when they hosted the Payson Seymour Indians.

The Lady Raiders after getting off to a relatively slow start in the first two innings, outscored Seymour 10-4 the rest of the way in route to a 12-4 win, remaining undefeated on the season.

