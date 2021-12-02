QUINCY – The Quincy Blue Devils could not have scripted a better start to the boys’ basketball season.
They treated their returning fans to what they have been accustomed to seeing.
An entertaining, team-oriented and winning brand of hoops.
Senior standout Jeremiah Talton was spectacular and his young teammates also stepped up with superb play.
The Blue Devils powered to three straight home victories to capture the championship of their Thanksgiving tournament.
“It was a solid weekend for us,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said prior to Thursday afternoon's practice. “Everyone was excited to get back on the court. Our guys really handled themselves with a lot of poise.”
Now comes a bigger test for Quincy. Playing a pair of tough games on the road.
QHS will travel to United Township on Friday in East Moline before heading to Centralia on Saturday.
“It will be a good test for us,” Douglas said. “We had a few things we’ve been working on in practice and this weekend will be a good challenge for our team.”
UTHS is off a strong 4-1 start, collecting wins in its first four games.
“UT has a unique group,” Douglas said. “They still play the same style with an extended zone defense where they pressure your guards. Offensively is where they’ve changed. They shoot it a lot more from the perimeter and they have guys who can knock down shots. It will be a tough assignment for us defensively.”
Centralia is 3-0 and has decimated its overmatched opponents by an average of more than 50 points per contest.
“We will play in their historic gym against a very good program at Centralia,” Douglas said. “They’re an experienced team and it will be a really good test.”
Talton, as expected, was the focal point of the Quincy offensive attack on the opening weekend.
The versatile 6-foot-6 Talton connected for 31, 22 and 33 points in the three Blue Devil victories.
He scored from virtually all over the floor and was named most valuable player of the tournament.
“Jeremiah had a great weekend,” Douglas said. “Putting the ball in the basket was huge for him. And he did a great job defensively – he took the most charges of anybody in the tournament. His leadership was really important. He’s been very vocal and demands a lot of his teammates. And his teammates found him and got him the ball.”
Talton’s supporting cast was solid as well.
Junior Reid O’Brien knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to help seal Friday night’s win.
“Reid does everything well – he had a phenomenal tournament,” Douglas said. “He could have easily been on the all-tournament team because of everything he did. He hit a massive 3-pointer on Night 2, and he almost had a triple-double on Night 3. He’s a very intelligent and selfless player.”
Douglas knew this would be one of his youngest teams, but his newcomers have responded.
Three Blue Devil freshmen made their debuts in the first half of the first game. Bradley Longcor, Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay combined for 12 points in the opener.
Thomas followed the next night with 11 points and 12 rebounds. He grabbed two key defensive rebounds late in the fourth quarter.
Longcor collected 15 points in the tournament finale on Saturday night.
“They didn’t act like freshmen – they handled the adversity well,” Douglas said. “They played with a lot of grit and a lot of poise. A big reason why we won those games was because of how well they played on the offensive and defensive end.”
The return of fans to Blue Devil Gym, after they weren’t allowed to attend games during a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, was welcomed with open arms.
“It was emotional, walking out and seeing the stands packed again,” Douglas said. “It was awesome to have our fans back supporting us. We are elated to have everything that surrounds Blue Devil basketball back.”
