ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island girls basketball had to grind out four quarters of basketball with their shots not falling against Quincy on Friday night.
It took a collective effort, but the Rocks held off the Blue Devils at Rock Island Fieldhouse in a 46-41 Western Big Six Conference win.
After trailing much of the first half and turning the ball over 10 times in the first quarter, a 7-0 run capped by a Kate Chevalier 3-pointer with just seconds remaining sent the Blue Devils (46-, 3-5 WB6) into halftime with a 19-18 advantage.
Rock Island (5-2, 5-2 WB6) immediately answered to start the third quarter by making three of their shots, including 3-pointers from Brooklyn Larson and Kaniya Davis, to retake a 7-point advantage.
While the breakdown defensively hurt, it was the Blue Devils’ inability to answer that left coach Brad Dance scratching his head.
“The second half we left a couple of shooters open,” Dance said. “We just can’t have empty possession after empty possession on the offensive end. We run good sets and get good looks but then the pass is a little behind or we don’t catch it.”
Bre Sapp cut the 8-0 run with a driving basket for the Blue Devils’ first score of the second half, then a turnover led to an Emily Wilson bucket to bring QHS back within three. The Blue Devils pulled within a single score multiple times in the second half, but every time the Rocks had a way to keep them at arms length.
“Some nights it’s going to look pretty, and some nights it’s not,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “Tonight, I didn’t think we shot it very well. … But overall I thought we played pretty good defense and we grinded it out. And you’ve got to do that some nights.”
Larson was limited to 12 points, but the Rocks leading scorer had five in a 17-12 third-quarter swing for the Rocks to help find separation. Larson hit 3-pointers to start the third and fourth quarters.
“I just think we moved the basketball a little bit more,” Hall said of the third quarter burst. “We played more inside-out instead of outside-in.”
Rock Island also got the Blue Devils out of their comfort zone defensively.
“They got us playing a little faster,” Dance said. “We had some good looks, we just missed some shots that we have to knock down. If we knock those shots down it’s a different game.”
Senior Emily Wilson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead QHS and freshman Taylor Fohey had another solid showing with 10 points, but the Rocks packed the paint and made it difficult for any shot at the rim. Hall thought his team was solid on the defensive end, and received good production off the bench on offense.
Davis and sophomore Danee’ Robinson each scored six points off the bench. Junior starters Bri Stewart scored seven and Imari McDuffy added six, hitting her last two free throws to help seal the game.
After another close loss, their fifth defeat in the last six games, Dance said the girls are still working on putting everything together for a consistent performance.
“Its frustrating, and its not that I’m frustrated at the girls, I’m frustrated for them,” Dance said. “They are trying to do what we want to do and when we execute it looks pretty darn good, but to run a good set you have to have five people acting as one and if one or two aren’t doing that then it gets messed up and it looks like that.”