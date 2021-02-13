QUINCY — Rock Island girls basketball coach Henry Hall knew his team needed to have patience coming in to face a Quincy team known for their tough defensive effort.
That patience was put to the test on Saturday night.
After getting down 45-31 with a minute to play in the third quarter, Blue Devils senior forward Emily Wilson scored on a drive to the basket to pull her team within 53-50 with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. QHS forced four Rock Island turnovers in the final two minutes but couldn’t take advantage as the Rocks were able to hang on for a 57-52 victory in Western Big Six Conference play.
“They adjusted to what we were doing,” Hall said of the Blue Devils’ comeback. “(QHS coach Brad Dance) is a great coach, we tried to take away some stuff and they figured it out and made some adjustments, then we had to readjust to their adjustments. I am proud of them because, with all the teams in the Big Six its going to be hard on this second night of a back-to-back.”
It was the second straight night on the court for both teams, with the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1 WB6) coming off a 59-48 victory on the road at Geneseo on Friday. Dance was ecstatic about the effort from his girls against the Maple Leafs, but he didn’t find that same fight in his team early on against Rock Island.
“A lot of it comes down to the effort we had to start the game wasn’t there,” Dance said. “I don’t know if people were distracted with the whole ‘Senior Night’ thing, but I told them I was disappointed because I didn’t see the fire in their eyes that we had last night.”
QHS came out of the gates sluggish and turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter, but Rock Island still only led 11-8 after the first eight minutes. Kate Chevalier gave the Blue Devils a spark in the second quarter with eight points and two 3-pointers, but the Maple Leafs were able to take a 27-21 advantage into halftime.
Chevalier drilled a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to pull QHS within three at 34-31 midway through the third quarter, but Rock Island went on an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 45-31.
Mackenzie Durst hit a three just before the end of the third to stop the Rocky run, and that sparked a 12-2 run for the Blue Devils that got them right back in it midway through the fourth.
“We got down by our own doing and we came back by our own doing,” Dance said. “It wasn’t anything Rock Island did.”
Ultimately the biggest issue the Blue Devils faced on the night was turnovers. QHS gave the ball up 26 times, while Rock Island had 15 turnovers.
“The team that was smarter and played hard beat us tonight, it wasn’t the better team,” Dance said. “We didn’t execute. We would call a play out of a timeout and a couple kids would go do something totally different.”
Free throws helped Rocky keep the Blue Devils at arms length in the fourth quarter as well. Rock Island only had one made field goal in the fourth, but it went 10 of 11 from the free throw line with Imari McDuffy making 8 of her 9 attempts in the frame.
“I have been on them about that. The first game of the season we were like 7 of 19, so we have been shooting a lot of free throws in practice in this COVID-NBA-type season,” Hall said. “It was a good win and we made the free throws down the stretch when we needed to.”
McDuffy finished with 19 points for Rock Island and Brooklyn Larson had 21. Chevalier had a season-high 20 points for the Blue Devils, while Durst finished with 14 points, including 11 points and three made 3-pointers in the second half. Emily Wilson also added 12 points and 15 rebounds, her third straight double-double to start conference play.
“Kate played great last night and she did again tonight. Mack did a good job of knocking down some shots and doing what she needed to do,” Dance said. “I just needed more sustained effort from more of the kids.”