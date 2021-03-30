ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Confidence has been an issue for the Quincy High School volleyball team.
The Blue Devils fell behind 5-0 quickly in the first set on Tuesday in a Western Big Six Conference matchup against Rock Island and struggled to recover, falling to the Rocks in straight sets 25-18, 25-23 for their seventh straight loss.
QHS (1-7, 1-5 WB6) managed to battle back and tie the first set at 15, but Rock Island closed on a 10-3 run to put the set away.
The second set was a tight battle with neither team leading by more than two points until the Rocks went on a 4-0 run to take an 18-14 lead. The Blue Devils again fought to even the match at 23, but Rock Island won the final two points.
Even in yet another loss, QHS acting head coach Kate Brown sees the confidence in her team coming.
“We are starting to build that up,” Brown said. “They are getting there.”
For now, that comes from individual performances. Chloe Moore, who led the Blue Devils with three kills and two blocks at the middle hitter position, put down a kill and sent back a block during a 6-0 run in the first set that allowed the Blue Devils to tie the game at 15.
It’s performances from girls like Moore, Lauren Erke and Sam Dietrich that Brown is relying on to give her team a spark.
“I’ve told them, ‘You do your individual part and then that comes together. That’s what makes our team stronger,’” Brown said. “They’re working on it. They’re trying to realize that it’s not just about them, but their talent is what makes the team.”
Emily Allison led the Rocks with nine kills and two aces, but the Blue Devils matched Rock Island with 16 kills apiece. Moore, Rory Dietrich and Sydney Klesner all led QHS with three kills.
The Blue Devils will try to get right when they host two-time defending Class 3 state champions Sterling on Thursday, but after playing the Golden Warriors close a week ago, Brown has confidence her girls can turn things around.
“When you have a coach who believes that and the whole team that believes that, I feel like that’s the biggest confidence builder you can have,” Brown said.