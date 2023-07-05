QUINCY -- Westview Golf Course saw a special accomplishment on Wednesday with the summer golf season heating up.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rollie Platt shot a hole-in-one on Hole No. 4 with a nine iron in a 150-yard distance. It was witnessed by Lino Herrera.
Last Tuesday, Marshall Munch hit a hole-in-one in Hole No. 13 from the White Tees for 120 yards with a wedge club at Quincy Country Club.
Munch's hole-in-one was witnessed by Dick Schlepphorst, Tim Smith and Karlie Schnepp.
On Friday, June 23; Casey Ragar made a hole-in-one from 114 yards out with a pitching wedge at Quincy Country Club.
Ragar's hole-in-one was witnessed by Cory Watson, Abram Geisendorfer and Saya Geisendorfer.
On Sunday, June 11; Jared Heller made a hole-in-one from 110 yard out with a wedge club at Westview Golf Course.
Heller's hole-in-one was witnessed by Rick Disseler, Mike Curtis, Tom Reckers and Ken Schuster.
