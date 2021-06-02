ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Jett Rose is the fastest athlete in the Western Big 6 Conference and second place isn’t that close.
The Quincy High School junior sprinter was one of three Blue Devils to win two gold medals at the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field championships Wednesday at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.
Rose took first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and helped the Blue Devils to a third-place team finish. Moline won the WB6 championship with 144. Rock Island was second with 121 points, with Quincy third at 111 points.
Rose was the only runner in the field in the 100 dash to break 11 seconds, winning in 10.76 seconds while setting a new school record. United Township’s Derrick Turner was second in 11.02 and Rock Island’s Darrell Woodson was third in 11.06.
Turner beat Rose head-to-head May 22 at the Moline five-team invitational by .07 seconds, making Rose’s .26-second edge rather significant.
In the 200 dash, Rose took first in 22.20 as Woodson was second in 22.66.
Fiker Rosen, a junior, proved yet again to be the class of the conference in the distance events. In the 1,600 run, Rosen took first place in 4 minutes, 34.94 seconds. Sterling’s Dale Johnson was second in 4:35.31.
In the 3,200, Rosen crushed the field, finishing in 9:54.74. Moline’s Jon Hutton was second in 10:02.17.
In the field events, Quincy’s LaMarrio Rodgers scored a pair of championships. He won the discus with a toss of 42.02 meters. Alleman’s Eli Denton was second at 39.21 meters.
In the shot put, Rodgers won with a toss of 14.38 meters. The Blue Devils’ John Gibleon was second at 14.34 meters.
The Blue Devils’ only other top-three finish came in the 4x100 relay as the team of Rose, Ethan Reinhardt, Jayden Scott and Makhi Lewis finished second in 44.41 seconds. Moline won the relay in 42.87 seconds.