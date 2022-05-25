CHARLESTON, Ill. — Jett Rose is looking to cap his standout season and career in style.
The speedy Quincy High senior will take aim at landing a pair of podium finishes at the Illinois boys’ state track meet.
The state meet is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.
Rose, an Air Force Academy recruit, is set to compete in the 100 and 200 meters this weekend. He placed sixth at state in the Class 3A 200 as a junior. And he finished 17th in the 100.
Rose won a sectional title in the 200 last week in a time of 21.88 seconds. He was second in the 100 in 10.89.
He is ranked seventh in 3A in the 200 and 18th in the 100.
“Jett is running really well in the 200 — that’s his best event,” QHS coach Laura McClelland said. “He always finishes strong in both the 100 and 200.
“He needs a quick, aggressive start in both races. He needs to come out of the blocks strong. He’s had a great season and he can definitely make the finals in both events."
Rose has won Western Big 6 titles in both spring events the past two seasons.
Rose will be joined at state by senior teammate Reid Savage, a sectional runner-up in the 110 high hurdles in a time of 15.22 seconds.
He is ranked 18th.
“Reid has a good shot at the finals if he has a good performance,” McClelland said.
Quincy’s Deon Rodgers qualified in the discus. He is ranked 22nd.
“Deon has the potential to do well,” McClelland said. “He will have to throw really well to make the finals.”
In Class 1A, Liberty senior Cannen Wolf is scheduled to compete in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Wolf, an Indiana State recruit, was a starting guard for the Eagles team that finished second in the state in basketball.
He also medaled in the state cross country meet last fall.
