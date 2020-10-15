ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Fiker Rosen continues to stay ahead of the pack, while Anna Schuering simply can't be caught.
The Quincy High School junior cross country runners each won a Western Big Six Conference championship Thursday under vastly different circumstances. Rosen had to outduel Moline's Jackson McClellan to win his third league championship, while Schuering finished 34 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor for her first conference crown.
Rosen finished in 15 minutes, 3.9 seconds, narrowly ahead of McClellan, who ran a 15:05. It is the second time in the last three years McClellan finished second behind Rosen. He was third the other time.
Meanwhile, Schuering was the only runner in the girls field to break 18 minutes, running a 17:56.2. Alleman's Mattie Kindelsperger was second in 18:30.2.
The QHS girls also won the team championship, placing three runners in the top six and having five runners overall earn all-conference plaudits. The Blue Devils finished with 44 points, five ahead of second-place Geneseo.
Freshman Olivia Schuering was third overall in 18:55.8 and sophomore Alexandria Meyers was sixth in 19:05.3, both landing on the All-WB6 first team. Quincy sophomore Reese Terstriep (16th, 20:04.8) and senior Jade Schneider (18th, 20:20.2) were second-team honorees.
The QHS boys finished fourth overall with 98 points as Geneseo won its first WB6 title with 51 points. Quincy junior Ayden Triplett finished 14th in 16:50.5 to earn second-team all-conference.