JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Brandon Rossmiller is the ultimate safety blanket for the Central football team.
The senior all-state running back scored the first touchdown of the game against Jacksonville Routt for the Panthers, recorded a 40-yard pick six in the second quarter to put Central ahead 28-0 and finished with 94 of the Panthers’ 309 rushing yards in a 41-12 beat down of the Rockets on Saturday afternoon at McMurray College.
“We fed him the ball and moved him to fullback this week,” Central coach Brad Dixon said. “He had 10 tackles and a pick six, he’s just a dude that goes out and makes plays. He did what all-state players do.”
He wasn’t the only player to bust out for the Panthers (2-0) either. Brody Waddill had a 40-yard touchdown run and finished with a team-high 106 yards rushing and the Central defense forced four total turnovers.
“We had three interceptions and really limited their passing game,” Dixon said. “Routt played extremely hard. We were happy with the result and a lot of things that happened.”
While the progress is good, Dixon still can’t help compare the team now to where it typically is two weeks into a normal season.
“We just feel like we are always playing catch up and things that we need to keep working on, things that maybe we have been able to hone in on in the regular year,” Dixon said. “We are working through things that maybe we would already have figured out by now.”
What Dixon is enjoying is getting the opportunity to give the seniors more playing time. During the game, Dixon had a discussion with senior lineman Garrett Wallace — the lone returner from last year’s front line — and explained his approach to these final games on the schedule.
“I told him, ‘Feel free to tell us if you need a sub, but with six games and you guys being seniors and this being your last go-around, we are going to play you as much as you can handle and as much as you want to handle,’” Dixon said. “If this was a potential 14-game season we would probably take a different approach, but these guys only get six.”