QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame football team had three golden opportunities to score.
But came away with only seven points.
The Raiders were unable to take full advantage of their first-half scoring chances and also were plagued by turnovers in a 33-14 setback to Chicago Hope.
The visitors from West Chicago erased a 7-6 halftime deficit with a huge second half. The Eagles scored four touchdowns after the break to improve to 3-0.
“Hats off to Quincy Notre Dame – they have a heck of a football team, and they gave us a great battle,” Hope coach Chris Mallette said. “Our kids made a decision at halftime to play for each other and it showed. We really came together and were able to come back.”
QND fell to 1-2 on a steamy Saturday afternoon at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“Turnovers really hurt us,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “Anytime you give the ball to the other team and make it easier for them, it’s going to be hard. Offensively, we need to finish drives. We need to find a way to punch it into the end zone.”
The Raiders were without two of their top players for much of the afternoon.
Wide receiver/kick returner Charlie Lavery left the game in the first half with an injury.
And starting quarterback Jackson Stratton left after appearing to experience leg cramps on a brutally hot day in Gem City.
Stratton later returned as a receiver in the second half.
QND struck first after Stratton picked off a pass and returned it to the Hope 3-yard line. Jordan Stickler then powered into the end zone to give the Raiders an early 7-0 edge.
Notre Dame looked poised to expand its lead on two more drives that went deep into Eagle territory.
But QND came up empty on both possessions.
Stratton’s 33-yard field goal attempt clanged off the right upright.
The Raiders came right back and drove to the Hope 3-yard line again, but they stalled before Stratton’s field-goal try was blocked.
The Eagles scored a pivotal TD right before the half.
Quarterback Eddie Jenkins Jr. hit Jamari West on a 15-yard score with 19 seconds left in the half.
The second half was all Chicago Hope. The Eagles scored three unanswered touchdowns, as Jenkins ran for two scores and passed for another, to build a 27-7 lead.
“Our ball security was atrocious, and our tackling was atrocious,” Cornell said. “I know it was hot and our guys were tired. And I know their guys were tired on the other side. We need to control what we can control.”
The five-hour bus ride from Chicago and the scorching heat didn’t seem to faze the visiting squad.
“Our kids dug down deep and hung tough in the second half,” Mallette said. “It was really hot out there and a lot of kids were cramping up, but we managed to battle through it. This was a big win for us.”
QND came back to score on backup quarterback Noah Lunt’s 14-yard TD strike to Dalton Miller. That brought the Raiders within 27-14 late in the final quarter, but the Raiders could draw no closer.
“We had them on the ropes,” Cornell said of the first half. “We had them right where we wanted, and we let it slip away. It goes back to ball security and tackling.”
Notre Dame will return home next Saturday afternoon to face Hayti (Mo.) at home.
“We need to practice better,” Cornell said. “We need to have better focus on our attention to detail. I get these guys are young people and not professional athletes.
“But we also know we can play better, and we definitely have some work to do in practice.”
