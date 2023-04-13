QUINCY -- With Quincy entering its third straight game and coming off a cross-town showdown the night before, the Devils did not come out of the gate strong on Thursday.

Western Big 6 foe East Moline United scored seven runs during the second inning and never looked back, defeating QHS 9-2 at QHS Softball Field.

