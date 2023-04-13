QUINCY -- With Quincy entering its third straight game and coming off a cross-town showdown the night before, the Devils did not come out of the gate strong on Thursday.
Western Big 6 foe East Moline United scored seven runs during the second inning and never looked back, defeating QHS 9-2 at QHS Softball Field.
"We had a lot of emotion when we came out last night," said QHS head coach Darrell Henze. "Tonight, I thought we came out a little bit flat."
Panthers starting pitcher Samantha Verstraete also played a role in the Devils' struggles at the plate.
Verstraete went six innings and struck out seven batters to earn the win in the circle. She limited QHS to just two walks, two hits and one earned run.
"It seems like (Verstraete) threw very well and kept the ball down," Henze said. "It looked like the ball had pretty decent movement. i felt like we could have done a little better job of covering the plate, but they are the ones standing in the batter's box, so I'm going to trust their judgment that the ball had a lot of movement on it."
Devils junior Kayden Smith returned to the circle after starting the previous night's game and was the losing pitcher.
She escaped the first inning with no runs but would not have the same luck in the second inning with East Moline United putting up seven runs, two of which were unearned.
Smith was taken out prior to the third inning and finished with a line of two innings with one strikeout, allowing nine hits, one walk and five earned runs.
"Kayden said she felt good and they were able to jump on her (in the second inning)," Henze said. 'Once I made the pitching change, we were able to keep the score reasonable. It gave us an opportunity to keep swinging the bats. I think the emotion of playing QND last night kind of drained us a bit."
QHS senior Jaylen Lubbert pitched the remaining five innings in relief, getting four strikeouts. She allowed five hits, one walk and two earned runs.
"Jaylen did pitch well," Henze said. "I'm very pleased with her performance in the circle. It kept us having at bats and it didn't turn into a 15-run or a 10-run game. So her performance was crucial in letting us see more pitches and preparing us for the next time we play them."
Kate Mettemeyer broke up Verstraete's no-hitter to lead off the sixth inning. She would later be forced off after Avary Hlubek hit into a fielder's choice.
Later in the sixth, Lubbert singled to drive in Hlubek and score the Devils lone run.
QHS (5-8) will play at Rock Island (4-6) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We'll talk about some things and go over some stuff," Henze said. "Get ready for Rock Island."
