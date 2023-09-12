QUINCY -- It was a day of accomplishment for Quincy High School at South Park in the Quincy Notre Dame Running Raider Classic on Tuesday.
QHS came away with first place in both the girls and boys races.
"I'm very thankful," said QHS senior Olivia Schuering. "All glory to God. It's by his grace I can do this. It's nice to have have work pay off."
Schuering won the girls race with a time of 19:55.
RIght behind Schuering was her teammate, Keeauna Scheufele, who placed second at 20:22.
"It's a lot of fun and nice to have someone push you during the race," Schuering said. "Just to have her support is nice. She's so kind and encouraging and I'm very thankful for that."
Quincy Notre Dame placed second overall as a team and were led by Abigail Genenbacher, who finished fourth individually.
Monroe City freshman Bradi Keller placed third to lead the way for a successful day for the girls team, who placed also third overall.
"It feels pretty good because there are a lot of people here and there are a lot of competition," Keller said. "I really liked the course. It's actually my favorite one. I don't really like the hills, but I like this course. The hills actually add a lot of challenge."
Keller pulled away from most of the competition later in the race after being behind early.
"They are really good," Keller said. "I started off with this one girl and they were way ahead of me. There was a lot of people in big groups ahead of me and coming in with really good times."
Rounding out the Monroe City girls team were Gracee Foss placing 14th, Ella Hays placing 16th, Emily Spalding placing 23rd and Avery Johnson placing 35th.
"They are doing really good," Keller said. "We had a lot of us come in near the top. We had a lot of us run really close together. A whole bunch of people coming in good places today."
Liberty's Briella Nelson placed sixth overall in the girls race.
Illini West's Emma Whitaker was a medalist after placing eighth with a time of 22:24.
Bowling Green senior Ben Chance easily won the boys race with a time of 15:45.
"It feels good," Chance said. "We've been training to run races and fight through. I think we found where we can compete and where we can try to win them. Just going to go out there and execute our plan and do the best we can."
Chance's Bobcat teammate Elijah Henningfield came away with a third-place finish. Brendan Finnegan was also a top-10 finisher for Bowling Green.
"Our team did very well," Chance said. "We came into this last year getting second, so we really wanted to compete this year. I know that was our main goal and I think that's exactly what we did."
Bowling Green would finish a close second to QHS.
"It was a hilly course," Chance said. "It's obviously a difficult course with the footing. It's angled and it's not flat. Sometimes you get those courses and you have to fight through it and be competitors and get that course done with."
The Blue Devils had two runners place in the top-10, with Thomas Hess placing third and Gavin Slee placing in the top-10.
QND entered Tuesday's race with a couple of injuries to the boys varsity team and moved up a couple of JV runners to varsity.
"I knew coming into it, there were 18 to 19 teams (competing)," said QND junior Logan Meyer. "I thought we had our work cut out for us. I knew QHS was going to be out here, so that's just more motivation to beat them because they are really good. They are better than us and we know that, but we still try our hardest to beat them."
Meyer was the third-highest finisher for QND.
Prior to the race, Meyer and QND wanted to defend its home course.
"The day before we like to do two miles at a easy pace for us," Meyer said. "One that we can talk to each other, but recently we've been doing three miles for extra mileage."
West Hancock had Parker Quinlan finish in the top-10.
Monroe City freshman Brady McNeill placed 16th overall to lead the way for the boys team, with Alston Richardson placing 34th.
The Illini West boys team placed 11th overall with Chase Mudd leading the way with a 35th place finish.
