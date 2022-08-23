QUINCY — Rick Little has another young team on his hands this season as head coach of the Quincy High football team.
After losing a number of seniors in the offseason, the Blue Devils return eight starters from last year’s team.
However, the team’s youth doesn’t deter his confidence in them.
“We’re young with some experience,” Little said. “We had a lot of young guys that maybe didn’t start but played and that’s maybe why we’re down with starters but we do feel like on offense, defense, both, we have guys that we like.”
Despite the loss of starters, the Blue Devils return a few key players from last season’s 4-5 team.
Quincy returns junior Adon Byquist — but in a different role. The former quarterback will transition to wide receiver, a change Byquist has welcomed.
“I love my position,” Byquist said. “I just love running the ball and I think our team’s best when I’m at that position.”
Taking over signal-calling duties for the Blue Devils is sophomore Bradyn Little. Quincy’s starting quarterback recognizes the team’s youth but believes his teammates can step up and fill needed roles this season.
And Rick Little believes so, too.
“It’s a team we’re excited about,” Rick Little said. “It’s a team that we’ve invested a lot of time in since they were little kids in our youth program and I’m just excited to see how they continue to get better. We sped up that learning curve, so we’ll see how that turns out.”
Bradyn Little and Byquist also like the way the team’s defense looks.
The defense returns senior linebacker Sawyer Mulherin and sophomore linebacker Max Wires.
“I think our defense will be pretty good this year,” Bradyn Little said. “We got a lot of people returning. I think we tackle well and just fly to the football.”
With the team in front of him, Rick Little thinks he has a team capable of making the playoffs, something the Blue Devils haven’t done since 2018.
But before Quincy can make the playoffs, it’ll have to make it through the Western Big 6. The Blue Devils will begin their conference slate Sept. 9 at defending conference champ Moline.
Quincy will also play other 2021 playoff teams in Sterling (Sept. 30) and Rock Island (Oct. 21). The Blue Devils begin their season Friday against a playoff team, which also happens to be their crosstown rival — the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame.
The Raiders defeated Quincy in last year’s meeting, but Byquist and the Blue Devils have other plans in mind for their season-opener.
“We’re just out here for revenge,” Byquist said.
