QUINCY -- Quincy High School track and field athletes have spent the past couple of months training indoors to prepare for the spring outdoor season.
The QHS student-athletes have been working on foundational skills and techniques.
"With my group of sprinters and jumpers, we work on sprint development, sprint explosion and learning how to run properly," said QHS track coach Laura McClelland. "Getting a lot of repetition and just learning how to be explosive on distance and doing a ton of base miles. Our throwers go out and work on technique and positioning and putting your body correctly, so when we start transitioning, they are ready for full throws."
The kids who played winter sports joined track practices once basketball and wrestling season ended.
"We have several kids that come from either basketball or wrestling, so they are kind of in that shape during those six to seven weeks," McClelland said. "When those sports are over and they'll come over (to track). So there foundation isn't quite as strong as some of the others, but they still have good athleticism and conditioning. It's a different type."
McClelland has both individual and team goals set for QHS this season.
"Obviously we want every single individual to improve and keep upping their skills, rather if it's a time, jump or throw," McClelland said. "Team-wise, I would like to place top-two in our conference. I know our boys could with the returners that we have. For the girls, if we can go top-three that would be a great season for us."
McClelland expects there to be plenty of competition within the Western Big 6 this season.
"Geneseo is always tough," McClelland said. "Usually on the boys side, Rock Island is pretty tough. Moline is usually right there. Galesbur is usually strong on the boys side and the girls side is hit and miss. It will be exciting to see. It will be a really good season competition wise in conference."
On the boys side, QHS will rely on Boen Brockmiller to handle the short sprint races. Garrick Homan will handle the longer sprint races and Riley Lyssy will compete in hurdles.
Eric McClelland returns for the long-distance races and hopes to challenge for the state meet this season.
Andrew Patterson is the top returning high jumper, Homan returns for triple jump and Jason Percy returns for pole vault.
"Long jump is kind of up in the air right now," McClelland said. "We are fighting for spots. Everybody is pretty close, so we'll just have to keep fighting for that position."
Ryan Mast will handle throwing events for QHS.
"Ryan Mast is doing really well in the shot put," McClelland said. "He keeps improving each week. He's setting PRs left and right."
On the girls side, Kasyden Williams is being looked at to compete in shot put and discus.
Anna Venvertloh will compete in high jump and Gianna Kemner will compete in hurdles.
After that, the jumping events for the girls side our up for grabs.
"It seems like our long jumpers are fighting for the position," McClelland said. "I have quite a few long jumpers this year. When it comes to pole vault, that's kind of an open event right now. We'll see where we are at."
Venvertloh will also run in the 200, 400 and 800-meter races.
"Our short sprints are going to be open game," McClelland said. "We have a couple of younger girls that are kind of fitting into that area, so that will be exciting to see."
The Devils are looking forward to hosting the QHS Invitational on Saturday, April 1.
"It's an invitational, so we can only run our top-two, but we do open events too," McClelland said. "So we have all of our scrimmage and running events. All of our distance kids will run. All of our throwers will do the shot put just to get everybody some experience to see where everybody is at."
2023 Schedule
April 1 -- QHS Invitational
April 7 -- at Streaks Invitational
April 8 -- at United Township
April 14 -- at Galesburg Invite
April 15 -- at Rock Island Meet
April 22 -- at Rob Garcia Invite
April 25 -- Macomb
April 28 -- at Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays
May 5 -- at WB6 Girls Meet
May 6 -- at Collinsville
May 12 -- at WB6 Boys Meet
