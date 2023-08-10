QUINCY -- Speed will be on display at Flinn Stadium this fall.
Quincy High School rode its high-flying offense that averaged 33.5 points per game in 2022 to a 8-3 record and win its second playoff game in program history.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
"We talk about pressure being a privilege," said QHS head coach Mark Little. "You are either applying pressure or feeling it, so that's our whole thing. We want to play fast and we want to apply pressure on offense, defense and special teams. I think they are."
Leading the way on speed is junior running back Jeraius Rice, a threat as a rusher, receiver and returner.
Rice combined for 24 touchdowns and 1,560 all-purpose yards in 2022 and is still scratching the surface of his potential.
"I feel like we got a lot of weapons and its going to be hard to be hard to stop us in some cases," Rice said. "Rather if we run the ball or pass the ball."
The threat of Rice running the ball opens up the passing game for junior quarterback Bradyn Little, who threw for 2,773 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
"(Rice) is going to help us win a lot of games," Little said. "Closing the game out by running the clocking out (with his runs). He can do that. Even receiving wise, he can help us there, too."
The Blue Devils have a plethora of options at wide receiver, with returning starters Tykell Hammers and Jack Mettemeyer.
QHS also has an explosive option with Caeden Johannessen and returns Adon Byquist from injury.
"They are really good," Little said of his receivers. "They are experienced and do a really good job of making plays after the catch and getting a lot of yards for us."
Byquist and Hammers join Rice in the kick and punt return game; giving the Blue Devils triple threats on special teams.
"Jeriaus Rice is an explosive guy any time you get him the ball," Coach Little said. "Tykell, Adon and some of those guys are still making those plays as receivers and double as returners."
With the shared experience of winning a playoff game last year, the Blue Devils are looking to reach bigger heights in 2023.
"We were just young (last year)," Rice said. "We've always been mature and have always been with each other. I feel like as we get older and stronger and the chemistry builds, it will be better in the long run for us."
One of the biggest priorities at practice for QHS has been working on timing.
"With these guys, the more time you spend with them they continue to learn the game," Coach Little said. "It opens up so many possibilities play-wise because they have a great grasp of what we are trying to accomplish."
