Quincy Notre Dame baseball head coach Ryan Oden, right, talks with pitcher Alex Connoyer during the first inning of the Class 2A regional championship against Williamsville on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.

QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame High School announced that Ryan Oden resigned as head coach of the baseball team on Thursday.

Oden has spent the last 13 years with the Raiders baseball program, joining QND as an assistant in 2010 and taking over as head coach in 2017.

