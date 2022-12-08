QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame High School announced that Ryan Oden resigned as head coach of the baseball team on Thursday.
Oden has spent the last 13 years with the Raiders baseball program, joining QND as an assistant in 2010 and taking over as head coach in 2017.
"I want to thank the QND administration, staff and fans for always being so good to me and my family," Oden said. "To all of my coaches and players, none of the program's success these last six years would've been possible without your hard work and dedication. I have always believed in leaving it better than when you found it and I feel good that I have done that."
Oden compiled a 125-31 record during his six seasons as QND's head coach.
QND finished the 2022 season with a 32-3 record after falling to Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A sectional final.
"Coach Oden has been an excellent role model on and off the field for our baseball players," said QND athletic director Bill Connell. "We appreciate his time and commitment to our baseball program and its families. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter in his journey."
