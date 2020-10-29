WARRENTON, Mo. — For the first time since 2011, the Hannibal Pirates are headed to the state volleyball sectionals.
The second-seeded Pirates defeated top-seeded Warrenton in five sets in a hard-fought Class 4 District 7 Final at Warrenton High School on Thursday night.
“I’ve said all year (that) we have a really young team, but they are scrappy and I’m really excited for them,” Hannibal coach Megan Phillips said. “They play as a team and they want to win as a team.”
Hannibal started off the match by battling for a 25-23 victory in the opening set.
“It was a really close set, but we talked about how we had to come out strong and making sure we took the first set so momentum stayed our way,” Phillips said. “They were hyped and ready to play tonight.”
Warrenton came out firing in the second set and rolled to a 25-12 advantage to even the match at 1, but the Pirates’ knew they could adjust.
“We just made some silly mistakes and it kind of got in their heads a little bit,” Phillips said. “We dropped the second set, and we talked about how that didn’t define what we did and we could come back from it.”
The Pirates did just that, coming back in the third set to defeat Warrenton 25-2 despite trailing by six in the frame at one point.
Hannibal had an opportunity to put the match away when it led 25-24 in the fourth set, but Warrenton ripped off three straight points to extend the game to a fifth set.
“It was really close in that fourth set,” Phillips said. “We kind of thought we had it and they kind of backed off and gained a couple of points on us. It was a battle until the end.”
Knowing their first sectional title in nine seasons was at stake, the Pirates came out strong early in the second and ran away with a 15-10 decision.
“”In that fifth set only playing to 15, we talked about in the huddle on how we had to come out strong because those 15 points come up so fast,” Phillips said. “We came out and Kate (Maune) had a pretty good serving run for us. We just kind of kept rolling.”
Maune was a huge factor offensively, too, finishing with 15 kills and three aces.
“Kate and Bella (Falconer) had some amazing swings for us tonight,” Phillips said. “Courtney (Locke) and Kendel (Locke) had some great blocks that touched off their outside hitter. Allie (Hull) was fantastic in the back row, so was Kate.”
Falconer had a team-high 29 digs and 21 blocks, plus a block. Maune added a block and 15 digs defensively, while Nora Hark had 47 set assists and five kills.
Hannibal will host Parkway West (9-4) on Saturday in a sectional showdown.
“Tomorrow we will have practice and will walk through serving things,” Phillips said. “We will watch film on Parkway West just to kind of see what their offense and defense looks like to see what their holes on defense are.”