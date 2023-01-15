Knipe.jpg

Hawks senior forward Emma Knipe drives into the paint during Thursday's game against Rockhurst at Pepsi Arena in Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- The Quincy University women's basketball team rebounded after a tough loss on Thursday, defeating Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Southwest Baptist University 63-59 at Pepsi Arena on Saturday.

The Hawks rallied back from a 44-40 deficit at the end of the third quarter, going on a 17-3 run in the final four minutes to secure victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.