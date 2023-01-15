QUINCY -- The Quincy University women's basketball team rebounded after a tough loss on Thursday, defeating Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Southwest Baptist University 63-59 at Pepsi Arena on Saturday.
The Hawks rallied back from a 44-40 deficit at the end of the third quarter, going on a 17-3 run in the final four minutes to secure victory.
It was QU's first home win over SBU since Nov. 21, 2009.
Senior guard Beth Matas Martin led the Hawks in scoring with 19 points, giving QU the lead for good with just under three minutes remaining.
QU junior forward Sarah Nelson racked up 13 points.
Hawks senior forward Emma Knipe pulled down a team-high 16 boards, which tied her career best.
QU (7-9, 3-5) will wrap up its three-game homestand on Monday, facing No. 2 ranked Drury University at 5:30 p.m.
Bearcats snap Hawks seven-game win streak
Quincy University's men's basketball team was unable to keep its winning streak going on Saturday, falling to Southwest Baptist University 81-79 at Pepsi Arena.
QU senior forward Malik Hardmon scored a team-high 17 points, while also pulling down 10 boards.
Hawks junior guard Zion Richardson added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.
QU (10-6, 6-2) will look to bounce back on Monday when the Hawks host Drury University at 7:30 p.m.
Culver-Stockton earns dramatic win over Mount Mercy
The Culver-Stockton College men's basketball team rallied back to defeat Mount Mercy 71-68 at Charles Field House on Saturday.
Wildcats senior guard Javon Modester scored the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds remaining. He finished with 20 points, seven boards, five assists, six steals and one block.
Mount Mercy held a 34-28 lead at halftime and the lead through much of the second half.
Wildcats senior guard Jalen Blaize also scored 20 points, while picking up five assists.
Culver-Stockton (7-12, 3-8) will play at Graceland in its next game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Culver-Stockton women's hoops rout Mount Mercy
The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team thumped conference rival Mount Mercy 79-47 at Charles Field House on Saturday.
Wildcats sophomore forward Katie Webb scored a team-high 16 points, while picking up four boards.
McKenzie Lathrom and Avery Oetting each added 13 points for Culver-Stockton.
Culver-Stockton (12-5, 7-4) will play at Graceland in its next game at 2 p.m. on Monday.
QHS wins at home wrestling tournament
Quincy High School defended its championship at the Quincy Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
The Blue Devils put up 253.5 team points to capture the title, over 70 points more than second-place Jacksonville.
Quincy had four individual champions, including Hugh Sharrow (106), Owen Uppinghouse (160), Max Miller (170) and Todd Smith (285).
Bryor Newbold placed second in the 182-pound weight class, as did Eli Roberts and Payton Eddy.
Finishing fourth for QHS were Evan Wakefield (126) and Gavin Schumacher (220).
Up next for Quincy is the Clinton Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
John Wood falls to Lake Land
The John Wood women's basketball team fell to No. 10 ranked Lake Land College 73-57 at the Student Activity Center on Saturday.
Madison McFerrin led the Blazers in scoring with 19 points, while Krista Rittenhouse added 14 points.
John Wood (6-9, 0-1) will host Spoon River College in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
CSE captures Lady Panther Classic championship
It took some last minute heroics, but Central-Southeastern came away with a 36-32 win over Brown County to take the Lady Panther Classic championship.
CSE went on a 10-3 run in the final two minutes, forcing four Brown County turnovers.
Panthers sophomore Lauren Miller scored a game-high 14 points, sinking a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to seal the deal.
Brilyn Lantz scored 10 points for CSE.
Katey Flynn led the Hornets in scoring with 13 points, while Klare Flynn added 11 points.
In the Lady Panther Classic third-place game, Mendon Unity defeated Illini West 55-31.
Ashlynn Arnsman and Sophia Shaffer both made the All-Tournament Team for Unity.
Hannibal wrestling takes second at Rockwood Summit Tournament
The Hannibal boys wrestling team took second place at the 141 Rumble at Rockwood Summit on Saturday.
Tristen Essig (126), Chad Culp (132) and Cody Culp (138) all went 4-0 to win their respective weight divisions.
Drake Brinkley (120) and Koen Ramage (150) both went 3-0 to take home first in the weight classes.
Austin Brown (106) went 2-1 to take second place.
Chase Youngwirth (113) went 3-1 and took fifth place.
Korbin Howe (120) went 2-1 and took third place.
Peyton Elliot (144) went 2-2 and took fourth place.
Ryan Ross (285) went 3-1 and took fifth place.
Hannibal will host No. 1 ranked Hillsboro on Wednesday at 5 p.m., the Pirates lone home meet of the season.
