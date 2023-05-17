QUINCY -- Despite being the lower seed, Pittsfield came out on top in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional semifinal game on Wednesday.
The Saukees defeated Warrensburg-Latham 8-2 to extend its season and advance to Saturday's regional championship game.
Pittsfield starting pitcher Konner Allen earned the win after going six innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing just five hits, two walks and both runs were unearned.
Zayne Knight pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Pittsfield to close out the game.
Nine-hole hitter Luke Archer came through with a two-out, two-RBI triple to give Pittsfield an early lead, a lead the Saukees would not relinquish.
Justin Pennock went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Hayden Gratton went 1-for-3 with a walk, double and two runs.
Draven Puterbaugh went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tim Hull went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, run and RBI.
Pittsfield (26-4) will face QND (31-1) in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
South Shelby walks off winners over Palmyra
No. 5 seed Palmyra went into Wednesday's Class 3 District 6 baseball semifinal as huge underdogs to top seeded South Shelby.
The Panthers gave the Cardinals a good run, with South Shelby winning 2-1 with a walk-off steal of home by P.J. Schmidt.
Schmidt led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, which was followed by a stolen base. He would later score on a sacrifice fly by Luke Magruder to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
Palmyra took advantage of a pair of South Shelby errors in the third inning that allowed Rylan Compton to reach first base and later score on a second error on a ground ball by Gavin Greving.
Schmidt drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and later advanced on an error before stealing home for the game-winning run.
Cardinals starting pitcher Zaiden Wood pitched 6.1 innings with six strikeouts in a no-decision. Schmidt pitched the final two-thirds of an inning to pick up the win.
Panthers starting pitcher Colby Cook also had a no-decision after going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts, while allowing two hits, five walks and one earned run.
Greving pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and had a tough-luck loss after allowing an unearned run.
Rayce Ragar went 2-for-2 with a walk for the Panthers.
Palmyra ends its season with a 2-20 record and will graduate Jon Lundberg and Clayton Deming.
South Shelby (19-5) will host Clark County (20-7) in the Class 3 District 6 championship game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Camp Point walks off Unity
The Camp Point Central baseball team defeated Mendon Unity 3-2 in the Class 1A Mendon Regional on Wednesday.
Panthers starting pitcher Mason Miller went five innings with seven strikeouts in a no-decision in which he allowed four hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Conner Griffin earned the win in relief for Central after pitching two perfect innings with two strikeouts. He also had the game-winning RBI single.
Cole Petersen hit a solo home run for Camp Point Central.
Unity finishes the season with a 11-10 record.
Central (15-11) will face Routt (27-5) in the Class 1A Mendon Regional at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Liberty defeats Payson in softball regional
The Liberty softball team defeated Payson Seymour 12-2 in the Class 1A Payson Seymour Regional semifinal on Wednesday.
Eagles starting pitcher Jade Blair earned the win after pitching a complete game with four strikeouts and allowing eight hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Indians starting pitcher Bryn Buescher lasted three innings and had a no-decision. Abby Hagerbaumer was tagged with the loss after pitching the final four innings in relief.
Ava Heming went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBIs for the Eagles.
Ally Lefringhouse went 3-for-4 with a walk, run, double and four RBIs for Liberty.
Camden Ormond went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Eagles.
Samantha Hugenberg went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Indians.
Payson Seymour finishes the season with a 9-24 record.
Liberty (12-15-1) will face Pleasant Hill (25-7) in the Class 1A Payson Seymour Regional championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Camp Point softball falls in slugfest
The Camp Point Central softball team fell to Pleasant Hill in the Class 1A Payson Seymour Regional semifinal on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 1-1 after one inning of play and Central would score five runs in the top of the second to take a brief 6-1 lead.
Pleasant Hill then put up seven runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.
The Panthers would tie the game at 8-8 after scoring three runs in the fourth inning and briefly regain the lead after scoring two more runs in the fifth.
It would not last long with Pleasant Hill scoring five runs in the bottom of fifth inning.
Central shortstop Karli Peters went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Central second baseman Lauren Miller went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three RBIs.
Central left fielder Addie Clampitt went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.
Kayli Bockhold started the game for Central and went three innings with one strikeout; while allowing nine hits, four walks and nine earned runs.
Miller pitched the final three innings in relief with one strikeout; while allowing seven hits, three walks and five earned runs.
Central finishes the season with an 11-19 record.
Barry Western falls to Southeastern
Southeastern defeated Barry Western 2-1 in the Class 1A Mt. Sterling Regional softball semifinal game on Wednesday.
Barry Western ends its season with a 15-7-1 record.
Southeastern (6-16) will face Brown County (24-10) in the Class 1A championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.