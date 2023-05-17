Konner Allen 5.17.JPG

Pittsfield right-hander Konner Allen delivers a pitch during Wednesday's Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional semifinal against Warrensburg-Latham.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Despite being the lower seed, Pittsfield came out on top in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional semifinal game on Wednesday.

The Saukees defeated Warrensburg-Latham 8-2 to extend its season and advance to Saturday's regional championship game.

