QUINCY -- It was an unusual seventh inning in Monday's game between visiting Pittsfield and Quincy High School.
The field umpire originally called Pittsfield's Justin Pennock out on a close play to end the top half of the seventh, only to have it reversed by the home plate umpire, allowing the go-ahead run.
The Saukees added two more runs on a hit by Hayden Gratton after the call was overturned, coming away with a 5-2 victory.
"It was a crazy way to end it," said Saukees head coach Jerred Heinz. "Our first base coach Zach Ferguson was on it and shaking his head for me to at least go out and questio it. We talked to the base umpire to ask the home plate umpire for help (since) they missed it and the first baseman's foot was off the bag. It worked in our favor and extended the inning that got that run across."
The Blue Devils loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half of the seventh inning, but Pittsfield reliever Draven Puterbaugh struck out QHS batter Kyle Taylor to end the game.
"It was unfortunate," said Devil head coach Rick Lawson. "I didn't agree with the call, but that' baseball. That's not the reason we lost though. The reason we lost is because we put up goose eggs after the first inning."
The Devils scored a pair of runs in the first inning when Blake Bunch singled to drive in Joe Schroeder and Owen Zanger scored on an error in the same play.
Pittsfield tied it up in the top of the fourth, with Luke Foster hitting a sac fly to score Puterbaugh and Luke Saxe singled to drive in Gratton.
"The inning before Brennan Tomhave hit a single up the middle and Lane Foster, one of the fastest kids on the team, was coming around third and I held him up," Heinz said. "I questioned myself later. So when that fly ball went in the air, I just made up my mind right away that we are going to tag and we got to get a run this inning."
Puterbaugh finished the game going 3-for-4 with a run. He also pitched two scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout to earn the win.
"He's a sophomore, but he's a tough kid," Heinz said. "Never gets rattled and has total confidence on the mound."
Pennock started the game for the Saukees and had a no-decision after going five innings with four strikeouts. He allowed four hits, five walks and two earned runs.
It was the second start of the season for Pennock.
"He always gets stronger as the game goes on," Heinz said. "Early on he was walking some guys. We are not going to get upset about giving up hits, but the walks come back to kill us. He walked a few guys the first couple of innings, but settled down (after giving up the first two runs) and kept us in it."
Alex Logan started the game for the Devils and went five inning with four strikeouts. He had a no-decision after allowing four hits, two walks and having both runs unearned.
"Alex pitched well enough to win the game," Lawson said. "He did everything we could have asked for."
Keaton Barry pitched the final two innings in relief for QHS with one strikeout, with all three of his runs unearned.
Bunch went 1-for-2 with two walk and two RBIs for QHS.
Pittsfield (9-2) will play at Southeastern (2-3) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Saukees will also host Quincy Notre Dame (10-1) on Wednesday.
"It was a busy week for us last week," Heinz said. "We played Monday through Saturday with six games, so our pitching's been stretched. It doesn't get any easier this week. "We played QHS tonight, playing Southeastern tomorrow and QND is QND, so it's going to be another tough week for us."
QHS (4-6) will host Western Big 6 rival Moline (13-3) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Devils will then travel to Hannibal (5-8) for a game on Wednesday.
"Got to have a short memory," Lawson said. "We play Moline tomorrow, who by all accounts is the best team in the conference. Got to go out and play our game. Got to be ready to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.