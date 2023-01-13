QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Saya Geisendorfer signed her letter-of-intent to play golf for Grinnell College on Thursday.
Geisendorfer will study biology, Japanese language and women and gender studies at Grinnell College. She hopes to become a physician.
"I had contact with their coach for a week before he said I can be on the team," Geisendorfer said. "So it was a quick kind of committal. I just really like it because when I first visited the staff, students and the team were really welcoming. They just made me feel like home."
Geisendorfer finished 21st in the Class 2A girls state golf meet last fall, shooting a 78 and a 73.
For her efforts, she was named Western Big 6 Player of the Year after winning the conference championship in 2022.
During her junior season, Geisendorfer was part of the Quincy team that made its first state appearance in almost 40 years.
"She is my biggest cheerleader," said Quincy girls golf coach Hanlynn Vahlkamp. "She is focused on herself when she's playing, but she always has a side piece of herself that's worried about everyone else. She wants to know how they are doing and lift their spirits."
Vahlkamp has had a positive impact on Geisendorfer since taking over as head coach during her sophomore season.
"She has taught me about being resilient and never giving up," Geisendorfer said. "During a round, I might feel really down on myself and she gives me a pack of fruit snacks and I suddenly feel like my round can get better. Also, her help extends to the golf side of it, too."
Geisendorfer has been a big part of the Blue Devils' stretch of recent success, with Quincy capturing seven WB6 team titles in a row.
Vahlkamp feels that Geisendorfer will be a big addition to Grinnell's girls golf program.
"She's going to be a rock star," Vahlkamp said. "When she texted me and said she was going to play in college I was so excited. Her coach is very lucky to gain a student who is concerned about academics, but also the talent and the drive that she has to do well. She's going to be fine in college."
Geisendorfer's favorite memory of playing golf at QHS is the bonding she did with her teammates.
"I just like the time I spent with the team," Geisendorfer said. "All of our bus rides from home to competition and competition to home. It doesn't matter as long as I'm having fun."
