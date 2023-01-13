Saya.JPG

Quincy senior Saya Geisendorfer, second from left in front row, poses with her family and coaches after signing her national letter-of-intent to attend and play golf for Grinnell College on Thursday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Saya Geisendorfer signed her letter-of-intent to play golf for Grinnell College on Thursday.

Geisendorfer will study biology, Japanese language and women and gender studies at Grinnell College. She hopes to become a physician.

