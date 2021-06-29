QUINCY — Matt Schark’s presence in the middle of the Quincy Gems lineup has given the Prospect League team a one-swing-away-from-the-lead capability all season.
Tuesday night, one swing is all it took.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Schark jumped on 2-0 fastball from Springfield Sliders reliever Mac Hickman and delivered a walk-off solo home run to give Quincy a 6-5 victory at QU Stadium.
It is his team-leading eighth home run of the summer, with the first four coming in losses and the last four in victories as the Gems have won four of their last five games.
It also was the fourth time in the game the Gems either took the lead or tied the game.
After Springfield grabbed the lead on Zach Wilson’s solo home run in the top of the first inning, Quincy responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Danny Sperling doubled, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Nick Iannantone walked, two second and third on wild pitches and scored on Jackson Galloway’s single.
The Sliders scored in the top of the third to tie the game at 2 before Iannantone helped the Gems regain the edge with a home run. In the fourth, Quincy made it 4-2 as Andrew Fay led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Springfield rallied with two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead, but Sperling doubled and scored on Alec Patino’s two-out single.
Schark provided the final lead change. Sperling and Galloway each finished with two hits.
Connery O’Donnell worked 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits with one strikeout and one walk to pick up the victory.