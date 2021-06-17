QUINCY — Matt Schark wasn’t getting robbed this time.
The Quincy Gems designated hitter had a potential go-ahead home run erased by a game-ending catch Wednesday night.
Thursday night, he came back and delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth of a 7-6 victory over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Prospect League action at QU Stadium.
After the Gems’ bullpen held the Pistol Shrimp scoreless for the third straight inning in the top of the ninth, Jake Skrine started a rally with a one-out single. He stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch.
Schark fell behind in the count 0-2, worked a couple of balls, fouled off a pitch and then lined his single to left field to score Skrine.
Quincy (7-11) trailed 6-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth when Danny Sperling led off with a single and scored on Bryce Miller’s double. In the seventh, Skrine reached on a dropped third strike with two outs, Schark walked and Sperling doubled to plate the tying run.
Skrine finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored, while Sperling and Miller each had two of the Gems’ 14 hits. Trent Youngblood pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the victory.
The teams will play for the fourth straight time Friday night at QU Stadium, The start time has been pushed back to 7 p.m. due to the heat.