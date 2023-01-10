QUINCY -- Gem City will be home to the 50th Annual Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships from June 18-21 at two golf courses in Quincy.
The Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships an international event for boys and girls ages three through 18. During the past 49 years, players have come from every state and 39 different countries.
Players ages three through seven will play their two tournament rounds at the KC Par-3 Golf Course, while golfers age eight through 18 will play their two competitive rounds at the 27-hole Westview Golf Course.
Pepsi Little People's offers players an opportunity to qualify or gain points for many other major junior golf tournaments, such as the AJGA, IMG Junior World, Future Champions Golf, Notah Begay Regional National Championship and PLAY Junior Golf Tour of Canada.
Both the boys and girls tournaments include seven age divisions -- three-five, six-seven, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18.
Tournament events begin on Sunday, June 18, with the annual Applebee's Parent-Child Tournament, which includes an optional nine-hole alternate shot event featuring one adult or sibling and one Little People's participant.
Monday, June 19 is a practice round day for all participants, which includes the Applebee's Closest to the Pin contest at the ninth hole at Westview. The winner receivers a $75 gift certificate from Westview Pro Shop.
Competition in all divisions is on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21, immediately followed by prize presentations for each age group on Wednesday.
Entry forms and information on the 2023 Pepsi Little People's Golf Tournament will be available on the website www.littlepeoplesgolf.com on Feb. 1. Additional information can be obtained by contacting executive director Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com or by calling 217-257-5718.
