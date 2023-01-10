QUINCY -- Gem City will be home to the 50th Annual Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships from June 18-21 at two golf courses in Quincy.

The Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships an international event for boys and girls ages three through 18. During the past 49 years, players have come from every state and 39 different countries.

